Cull ewe trade remained very firm.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from £117 to £127.50 each with an average of £120 per head to a top of 484p per kilo for 24.2k at £117 from a Banbridge farmer.

Good quality Middleweight lambs sold from 460p to 502p per kilo for 22.7k at £114 each from a Banbridge producer, followed by 498p for 22.9k at £114 each from a Portadown farmer.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another large entry of store lambs sold in a steady demand with light stores to 594p for 11.2k at £66.50 each from a Newtownhamilton farmer

Stronger stores sold to 494p for 17k at £84 each from a Poyntzpass farmer.

All good quality stores sold from 460p to 500p per kilo.

The 220 cull ewes sold to a top of £164 each. Main demand for fleshed ewes from £90 to £158 each.

Plainer ewes from £40 to £80 each.

In the breeding ring, hoggets sold to a top of £182 each with others at £178 and £175 per head.

Heavy lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Banbridge farmer : 24.2k £117 484p : Pomeroy producer : 25k £116 464p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 25.3k £115.50 460p : Portadown farmer : 24.4k £110 451p : Derrynoose farmer : 28k £126 450p and Camlough farmer : 28k £121 432p.

Heavy lambs

Banbridge farmer : 24.2k £117 484p : Pomeroy seller : 25k £116 464p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 25.3k £116.50 460p : Portadown producer : 24.4k £110 451p : Derrynoose farmer : 28k £126 450p and Camlough farmer : 28k £121 432p.

Middleweight lambs

Banbridge farmer : 22.7k £114 502p : Portadown producer : 22.9k £114 498p : Portadown producer : 22k £109.50 498p : Crossmaglen farmer : 21.7k £107.50 495p : Portadown producer : 23.5k £116 494p : Ballynahinch seller : 21.9k £108 493p : Richhill farmer : 23.1k £113.50 491p : Tandragee farmer : 22.3k £109 489p and Aghalee producer : 22.7k £110.50 480p.

Stores

Newtownhamilton farmer : 11.2k £66.50 594p : Keady producer : 14.5k £76 524p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 13.3k £68 511p : Loughgilly farmer : 16.7k £85 509p : Gilford seller : 13.4k £68 508p : Portadown producer : 15.6k £79 506p : Rostrevor producer : 13.5k £67.50 500p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 16.5k £82 497p and Poyntzpass farmer : 17k £84 494p.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 90 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 25th July sold in a steady demand with beef bred cows selling from £145 to £157 per 100 kilos for 750k at £1175 from a Richhill farmer followed by £155 for 730k at £1135 from Portadown farmer.

Second quality Friesian cows sold from £120 to £140 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £90 to £110 per 100 kilos.

Bulls sold to a top of £219 for 1270k at £2795 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Cull cows

Portadown farmer 690k £1405 £204.00; Tandragee farmer 588k £1175 £200.00; Tandragee farmer 620k £1185 £191.00; Forkhill farmer 760k £1435 £189.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 640k £1185 £185.00; Tandragee farmer 614k £1135 £185.00 and Tandragee farmer 668k £1215 £182.

Cull Friesian cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

Richhill farmer 750k £1175 £157.00; Portadown farmer 732k £1135 £155.00; Rathfriland farmer 742k £1145 £154.00; Portadown farmer 696k £1065 £153.00; Rathfriland farmer 540k £815 £151.00; Keady farmer 666k £995 £149.00; Markethill farmer 728k £1085 £149.00; Collone farmer 764k £1125 £147.00 and Portadown farmer 710k £1045 £147.

Calves

110 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bull calves to £390 for a Charolais followed by £370 for a Charolais.

All good quality bulls from £240 to £350.

Plainer bulls from £150 to £200.

Good quality heifers sold to £410 for a Limousin with all good quality heifer from £180 to £330 and plainer heifers from £120 to £170 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £390; Charolais £370; Belgian Blue £350; Limousin £330; Charolais £320; Fleckvieh £315; Aberdeen Angus £300 and Aberdeen Angus £295.

Heifer calves

Advertisement

Advertisement