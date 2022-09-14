Bumper entry confirmed for next week’s Dungannon Dairy Sale

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed a bumper entry of 120 head, which includes 95 fresh calved heifers and young cows, and the first part of the Barngrove dispersal.

The pre-sale show gets underway at 10.30am, and will be sponsored by Irwin Feeds, based at Stilloga Mills in Eglish, Dungannon.

Taking place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart, the sale will commence at 11.30am sharp.

The Dungannon Dairy Sale resumes on Thursday 22 September. Discussing plans for the event are Holstein NI committee member Iain McLean, and sponsor Ian Cummins, Irwins Feed. Picture: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entries have been received from pedigree and commercial herds, Ards (20), Beechview, Bloomhill, Castletru, Greenisle, Hilltara (19), Inch, Kilvergan (12), Modelfarm, Relough, G Clinghan and R Johnston.

The females catalogued are daughters of top AI sires such as Challenger, Fynn, Crimson, Batman, Crosby, Atrium, Entity, Pepper, Rubicon, Shield-Red.

The first part of the Barngrove dispersal on behalf of Seamus O’Neill, Derrytresk, Dungannon, includes an entry of 25 fresh calved heifers and cows.

These young cows are bred from top families from the renowned Huddlestone Herd.

Catalogues can be viewed online at www.taaffeauctions.com Keep an eye on Taaffe Auctions and Holstein NI Facebook pages for further details and photographs of animals on offer.

Online bidding is also available via www.livestock-live.com Buyers are reminded that they must register online and contact Taaffe Auctions for online bidding approval prior to the sale.