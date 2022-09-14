Bumper entry confirmed for next week’s Dungannon Dairy Sale
Taaffe Auctions and Holstein Northern Ireland are pleased to announce that the Dungannon Dairy Sale will resume its 2022/23 schedule on Thursday 22 September at 11.30am.
Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed a bumper entry of 120 head, which includes 95 fresh calved heifers and young cows, and the first part of the Barngrove dispersal.
The pre-sale show gets underway at 10.30am, and will be sponsored by Irwin Feeds, based at Stilloga Mills in Eglish, Dungannon.
Taking place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart, the sale will commence at 11.30am sharp.
Entries have been received from pedigree and commercial herds, Ards (20), Beechview, Bloomhill, Castletru, Greenisle, Hilltara (19), Inch, Kilvergan (12), Modelfarm, Relough, G Clinghan and R Johnston.
The females catalogued are daughters of top AI sires such as Challenger, Fynn, Crimson, Batman, Crosby, Atrium, Entity, Pepper, Rubicon, Shield-Red.
The first part of the Barngrove dispersal on behalf of Seamus O’Neill, Derrytresk, Dungannon, includes an entry of 25 fresh calved heifers and cows.
These young cows are bred from top families from the renowned Huddlestone Herd.
Catalogues can be viewed online at www.taaffeauctions.com Keep an eye on Taaffe Auctions and Holstein NI Facebook pages for further details and photographs of animals on offer.
Online bidding is also available via www.livestock-live.com Buyers are reminded that they must register online and contact Taaffe Auctions for online bidding approval prior to the sale.
Further details from Michael or Brian Taaffe Tel. 00353 41 9881288.