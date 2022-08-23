Bumper sale to be held next month as second-hand machinery market continues to thrive

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Anglian-based auctioneer, Cheffins, will host the monthly event at the firm’s dedicated sale ground at Sutton, near Ely, with bidders able to purchase onsite and online throughout the day.

The Cheffins Cambridge Machinery Sale is the leading monthly second-hand machinery auction in Europe. The September sale is set to be one of the largest of 2022, with already over 2,000 lots of agricultural and plant machinery consigned for sale.

Joe Page, director, Cheffins, commented: “The second-hand machinery market has boomed throughout 2022.

A selection of tractors will be sold next month.

“The recent figures from the Agricultural Engineers’ Association have shown that new tractor sales were down by 4.7 per cent in July, in comparison to 2021, and with this has come an increased demand for quality second-hand machinery.

“Ongoing supply chain issues, with longer wait times for the delivery of new machinery has meant that both more dealers and farmers are looking to second hand sales to replenish stocks.”

Highlights of the Cambridge Machinery Sale in September include a 2020 JCB 8026 CTS digger; a selection of John Deere 6215Rs and a 2018 Massey Ferguson 7718S tractor.

Also consigned is a Houseman self-propelled 18m sprayer which has come directly from a local farm and a John Deere 1177 Hydro 4 combine harvester which is straight from an end user.

An 18m sprayer will be sold.

Joe continued: “The September sale sees a large catalogue, with a quantity of lots consigned directly from local farms. This is set to be one of our largest monthly sales this year, and we are set to see a number of farmers and trade buyers online and onsite throughout the day.

“There is a strong entry of both agricultural and plant machinery, and we also expect the overseas buyers to be out in force, looking for machines prime for export.”

Whilst a high proportion of sales at Cheffins are to farmers and end users, the monthly machinery auction also has over 30,000 registered buyers worldwide, with regular sales to Spain, Ireland, Germany, the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Northern Africa.

The sale will take place at Cheffins Machinery Sale Ground, Sutton, Ely, CB6 2QT, with online bidding also available.

A John Deere 117 Hydro 4 combine harvester features in the auction.