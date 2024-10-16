Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity tractor run, organised in memory of Isaac Roxborough who tragically lost his life as a result of a quad bike accident in June, has raised over £30,000 for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland charity.

On Friday 30 August, the small village of Burnfoot just outside Dungiven, welcomed an incredible display of almost 200 tractors to raise vital funds for the local charity. The event, organised by Burnfoot Community Hub, included a tractor run and family fun evening and raised a total of £32,605.

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland work in partnership with Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) to provide the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) across the region.

The HEMS team were tasked to the accident on 26 June and worked alongside their NIAS colleagues to provide Isaac with the best emergency critical care, both at the scene and during transfer to the Royal Victoria Hospital, but unfortunately Isaac didn’t make it.

A tractor run was organised in memory of Isaac. (Pic supplied)

The entire Burnfoot community rallied together to support the Roxborough family during this incredibly difficult time, and a committee from the local Community Hub began organising the tractor run in Issac’s memory.

The event was a fitting tribute to a young boy who had a passion for tractors and farming.

The wider community came together to bring as many tractors as possible to the run, to pay tribute to Isaac and show their support for the entire Roxborough family.

The evening offered a range of family friendly activities, live music entertainment, a fantastic BBQ and an incredible raffle and auction with a huge selection of prizes very generously donated from local businesses and individuals.

Left to right is Boyd Douglas (Chairperson of Burnfoot Community Association), Katrina Hughes, Isaacs parents Mark Roxborough, Katrina Roxborough, Isaacs youngest brother James, Carolyn Scott, Tracy Moore, Jeanette O Neill and Don Laughlin, all representatives from Burnfoot Community Association. (Pic supplied)

Isaac lived in Burnfoot with his mum and dad and brothers Adam (18) and James (7).

He had a love of farming from a very early age and a keen interest in tractors, owning three of his own.

A very happy and cheerful boy with a great sense of humour, Isaac is sadly missed by his family and all who knew him.

The tractor run provided an opportunity for Isaac’s love of tractors and farming to be remembered and the support from all the surrounding communities was very much appreciated by his family.

The tractor run was organised by Burnfoot Community Hub. (Pic supplied)

One of the organisers from the community hub, Carolyn, commented: “We’re absolutely delighted with the success of the first Isaac Roxborough Memorial Tractor run and the £32,605 raised for the amazing Air Ambulance NI.

“These events wouldn’t be possible without the unwavering generosity of our local community and the incredible efforts of everyone who took part, and we would like to thank everyone involved.”

The Roxborough family are extremely grateful to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland for the care they provided to Isaac and it has brought much comfort to the family knowing that the money raised will go towards lifesaving care for others.

Air Ambulance NI provides an essential service, offering urgent medical assistance to critically ill or injured patients. The service operates seven days a week for 12 hours per day and the aircraft can reach anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately 25 minutes.

There was an incredible display of almost 200 tractors. (Pic supplied)

On average, the doctor and paramedic team are tasked twice a day, responding to serious incidents such as road traffic collisions, workplace accidents, and medical emergencies, and it takes almost £7,000 per day to maintain the service.

Katrina Hughes, Area Fundraising Manager for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, spoke about the event: “We are so overwhelmed by the generosity, dedication and most of all the community spirit of Burnfoot.

“In such tragic circumstances, everybody here has come together to lean on each other and provide support to the Roxborough family, all while at the same time planning the fantastic tractor run which has had phenomenal success, and really is a beautiful tribute to Isaac, celebrating his love for farming and tractors and we’re honoured to have been part of it.”

To learn more about how you can contribute to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, please contact the team at 028 9262 2677 or via email [email protected].