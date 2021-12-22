Bursary awarded to young farmer with a keen interest in genetics

Rebecca Tinsley, from Dromara, will put her bursary to good use as she studies for a BSc in Agriculture Technology.

The former Dromore High School pupil comes from a dairy farm, where she enjoys being involved in the practical running of the herd.

Rebecca commented: “I have always found it interesting how genetics can be used to improve traits within the herd.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Tinsley receives her bursary award from Russell McCourt, Genus ABS.

“I am grateful to companies like Genus ABS who give us the opportunity to take part in the bursaries, it’s heartening to see them get involved with young people.”

When Rebecca isn’t in class, she works on Dundarave Estate where she completed her placement during her Level 3 Extended Diploma.

Ervin McKinstry, dynamic markets director, Genus ABS, congratulated Rebecca on winning the bursary and offered best wishes for success in her studies and future career.

“Genetics are involved in many aspects of the future of milk production and marketing, so we welcome the opportunity to assist those who will be working in the industry,” Ervin added.

Speaking at the awards presentation, CAFRE director, Martin McKendry, stated: “The agri-food industry is vital to our economy and in order to ensure its continued success it is essential that well qualified and highly motivated new entrants are employed.