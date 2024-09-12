Bushmills Salmon & Whiskey Festival will serve up top food and drink experience

Causeway Coast and Glens Deputy Mayor Tanya Stirling with chef Paula McIntyre at the Old Bushmills Distillery.

THE Bushmills Salmon & Whiskey Festival makes its welcome return this October, providing a not-to-be missed showcase that brings together local heritage and the best artisan produce.

The popular annual festival, which runs from Friday to Sunday, October 4-6, embraces the area’s reputation as an outstanding food and drink destination, providing a platform for local producers to showcase their sumptuous goods to a wider audience.

Foodies will be able to indulge in all things salmon & whiskey across the weekend, enjoying live cookery demonstrations and the warm hospitality of Bushmills – and maybe a wee dram or two!

With Naturally North Coast & Glens Artisan Market stalls lining Bushmills Main Street, alongside fantastic live music, ‘meet the maker’ sessions and activities throughout the village, it promises to be a long weekend of fun for all.

New for 2024 for all the whiskey lovers out there will be the ‘Whiskey Hub’, set up at Main Street Car Park. Distillers from across the island of Ireland will host sampling sessions on Sunday, October 6, inviting visitors to come and taste a wide variety of locally produced whiskeys.

With the fantastic regeneration of the old Bushmills Courthouse now complete, the beautifully restored building will offer a programme of events across the weekend, welcoming visitors to see its historic transformation into a shared space and creative hub for the community.

To launch the festival, the newly-established Community Garden will host various activities throughout the day.

A bespoke Coast & Countryside tour will be available to those looking to explore the food and drink offering of Bushmills and other Causeway Coast businesses. Guided by the wonderful Wendy Gallagher. Pre-booking required at https://causewaycoastfoodietours.com/product/salmon-and-whiskey-festival/

A highlight of Friday evening, for those lucky enough to get a ticket, is the Bushmills ‘Supper Club’, brought to you by The Tartine and Slemish Market, a brand-new experience created to captivate the taste buds.

And for those who wish to be indulged, The Bushmills Inn, one of the most idyllic places to eat in Bushmills, is creating a unique dining experience. Working with the finest artisan producers, local farmers, and fishermen to source the very best ingredients, this menu will be a culinary delight. This is a limited capacity event. https://www.bushmillsinn.com/

Ian Orr will cook up a storm in the Main Street cookery area on the Saturday, and other local talented chefs will also be demonstrating how to use salmon or whiskey in delicious dishes at Sharvagh House. Come along and get a tip or two!

The Courthouse will provide workshops and other great activities, while the Visitor Information Centre will host a taste sampling of products from local artisan producers.

The Bushmills Taste Trail highlights many great restaurants and cafes in the town, welcoming you to try a variety of fresh local dishes comprising of locally sourced ingredients, especially salmon and whiskey, tantalising any foodie.

Get your tickets for the trail from the Visitor Information Centre or local Bushmills establishments (The Tartine & Maegden Cheese shop) and guide yourself through the Taste Trail businesses.

Bushmills Distillery will be open all weekend and hosting tours. Naturally North Coast & Glens will host a small market behind the Designerie and meet the maker sessions in the Visitor Information Centre.

Main Street car park and Sharvagh House will host an afternoon of live cookery demonstrations, music and market stalls and activities for kids on the Sunday.

In a first for the festival, Main Street car park will also host a new experience for the whiskey enthusiast – the Bushmills ‘Whiskey Hub’. A select range of local distilleries will host a taste and information session across Sunday afternoon, allowing visitors to taste and experience some of the fine whiskeys on offer across the island of Ireland.

The Outdoor (STREAT) programme will consist of a few fantastic demos with our much-loved foodie ambassador Paula McIntyre. Naturally North Coast & Glens Artisan Market stalls will line Main Street, alongside Bushmills Distillery Whiskey tastings and tours, cookery demonstrations with various talented local chefs and throughout the weekend there will be musical acts and entertainers to add to the atmosphere.

There will also be a quiet time session for children with additional needs from 11am-noon. With many ways to enjoy unique food experiences, this festival is not one to miss!

Please note, DAERA has advised council that, due to budget constraints, it is sadly unable to open the River Bush Salmon Station to the public as part of this year’s festival, as it had done in the past. In a statement, the DAERA explained: “We recognise this event’s importance to the local area, but the department must prioritise its resources to meet statutory work business needs above non-statutory work.”

However, on Sunday, October 6, Millennium Park will have a host of fishy activities for young and old, experienced or novice, such as fly casting and fly tying. Come and have a go and see if you can hook something!