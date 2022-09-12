Business as usual as renovations begin on Fane Valley store

As part of the investment the store is due to open its doors in spring 2023, offering a modern and state-of-the-art 3,000 sq. ft. retail shop.

The store continues to trade as normal during the renovations.

The existing premises on the Rathfriland Road have been serving the local farming community and, indeed, the wider public for over 25 years.

Store manager, Mark Gilliland, inspects work which has commenced at the Banbridge store.

Over the years, the Banbridge store has built a reputation for fantastic customer service, as well as a diverse product range.

Store manager, Mark Gilliland, commented: “As a local man, it’s great to see investment in the Banbridge community.

“I am excited to be able to offer both new and existing customers an even better experience.

“With these renovations we will be able to expand our product range, whilst still upholding our values of providing expert knowledge and service to every customer.”

The renovations will not affect service and the store will continue to open Monday to Saturday to members of the farming community and general public.