Business Leaders Conquer Ireland’s Peaks and Raise £1.2 Million for Children Facing Cancer

he 26 Mountains 2 Mayo team pictured at Ashford Lodge in Cong, Co. Mayo after completing their 26 mountain challenge and raising £1.2m in aid of Cancer Fund for Children. Supported by campaign sponsor, Arachas Corporate Brokers, this team climbed the highest peak in every county across the island of Ireland, in just 9 days.

TWENTY-FIVE business leaders from across Ireland and the UK have just completed a once-in-a-lifetime challenge – scaling the highest mountain in every county across the island of Ireland in just nine days – to raise an astonishing £1.2m in support of children and young people im pacted by cancer.

26 Mountains in 9 Days: The “26 Mountains 2 Mayo” is a physical and mental challenge which saw participants endure rain, winds, low visibility and grueling terrain, as well as sleep deprivation with early morning starts and late nights as they climbed a total of 11,000 metres – the equivalent of ascending Mount Everest 1.25 times.

Beginning with Errigal in Donegal on June 7 and ending triumphantly at Mweelrea in Mayo on June 15, the journey tested every ounce of physical and mental endurance.

Roger Johnston, CEO of Axial3D and the driving force behind the challenge, said: “This was more than a test of strength, it was a show of solidarity with children who climb their own mountains every day.

Pictured at Ashford Lodge following the final climb of the 26 Mountains 2 Mayo challenge, CEO of Cancer Fund for Children Phil Alexander and Young Ambassador for the charity Vanessa Matczak.

“Every step we took, no matter how steep, was inspired by the families who face cancer with courage and resilience. The pain in our legs is nothing compared to what young people have to endure, and we’re proud to have walked for them.”

The funds raised will go directly to Cancer Fund for Children, a charity offering vital emotional and therapeutic support to children across the island of Ireland.

The charity’s services are delivered in hospitals, family homes, and at Daisy Lodge – its therapeutic short break centre in Newcastle, Co Down.

With demand far exceeding capacity, the charity is now preparing to build a second Daisy Lodge in Cong, Co Mayo. Construction begins in July 2025, and the impact of the “26 Mountains 2 Mayo” fundraising effort will be felt for generations to come.

Phil Alexander, CEO of Cancer Fund for Children, said: “Every week, approximately 10 children and young people in Ireland are diagnosed with cancer.

“The 26 Mountains 2 Mayo team has not only raised vital funds, but awareness, spirit, and hope. Their passion and perseverance are an inspiration to us all and a lifeline to the families we support.”

The monumental effort was made possible through the generosity of Arachas, Ireland’s largest nationwide insurance broker, and part of the Ardonagh Group.

Joey Wynne, CEO of Arachas, shared: “This challenge reminds us what we can achieve when we unite for a cause greater than ourselves.

“The strength and humanity shown by this team is nothing short of incredible and Arachas is proud to stand behind such life-changing work.

“Together we've climbed for courage, for care, and for every child who needs to know they’re not alone.”

To support Cancer Fund for Children or learn more about the challenge, visit www.26m2m.com and www.cancerfundforchildren.com