Dr Vicky Kell, Invest NI, Erin Hamilton, Untold Museum, Eimear Flanaghan, Away A Wee Walk, Siobhan Lynch, Titanic Belfast, Dolores Vischer, Creative Tours Belfast, and Eimear Callaghan, Tourism NI

TOURISM businesses in Northern Ireland which recently achieved Innovate NI recognition have been celebrated at a special event in County Antrim.

Almost 50 businesses attended the ‘Innovate Tourism Recognition’ event, which took place at the Galgorm Resort near Ballymena.

Organised by Tourism Northern Ireland, the gathering was the closing event of Northern Ireland’s first Tourism and Hospitality Week, organised to shine a spotlight on the importance of the sector to the local economy.

The dedicated week included learning sessions for college tourism lecturers and a post-summer meet up for some of the businesses engaged in Tourism NI’s ‘Embrace A Giant Spirit’ portfolio.

Innovate NI is a Department for the Economy initiative which is delivered by Invest Northern Ireland in partnership with councils, further education colleges and Tourism Northern Ireland.

The aim of the programme is to increase the number of businesses in Northern Ireland engaged in innovation and to ensure businesses have access to the right advice, guidance and support at each stage of their innovation journey.

Earlier this year, Tourism NI, in partnership with Innovate NI, ran a series of regional roadshows as part of its ‘Innovate Tourism’ programme.

The roadshows, which took place in Belfast, Derry and Banbridge, aimed to demonstrate how innovation is key to business growth, while also increasing awareness and knowledge about what innovation means in a tourism context.

In addition, businesses were also shown how to embed innovation into day-to-day operations, creating value and enhancing the visitor experience.

The businesses were also provided with advice and guidance, including what funding support is available to help generate new ideas to grow.

During the ‘Innovate Tourism Recognition’ event, the businesses that had successfully reached stages of the Innovate NI programme were recognised for their achievement and presented with a certificate.

Following the presentation, the businesses were invited to take part in a networking lunch.

Businesses recognised at the event included Away A Wee Walk, Creative Tours Belfast, Titanic Belfast and Untold Museum.

Eimear Callaghan, Head of Experience and Industry Development at Tourism NI, said: “Today we celebrate some of Northern Ireland’s most innovative tourism and hospitality businesses.

“From visitor experiences to unique accommodation, the sector has clearly demonstrated the high level of innovation that has contributed to the impact of our sector – £1.2b in 2023. This will serve us well as we strive to succeed in an increasingly competitive global marketplace.

“Innovation is key to productivity and our Innovate Tourism programme seeks to connect tourism and hospitality businesses with a range of available support.

“Once again, I would like to congratulate the recipients today and look forward to connecting with more tourism businesses at our forthcoming Innovate Tourism roadshows in November.”

Dr Vicky Kell, Director of Research & Development at Invest NI, said: “By fostering a culture of innovation, businesses can enhance their competitiveness, improve productivity, and create unique visitor experiences that attract tourists from around the globe.

“The businesses recognised at this event have embraced innovation and set a benchmark for others to follow. As we continue to champion innovation, we look forward to seeing even more businesses from across Northern Ireland harness the power of innovation to achieve continued success.”

Tourism NI, meanwhile, is again partnering with Innovate NI to deliver a new series of Innovate Tourism regional roadshows.

Taking place at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, on November 5, the Dunadry Hotel, Antrim, on November 6, and Killeavy Castle Estate, Newry, on November 7, the roadshows are open to all Tourism and Hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland who want to learn how to grow and succeed in a busy and highly-competitive market.

Further information is available at Innovate Tourism Roadshows (tourismni.com)