Buskers get a ‘Boost’ as talent takes centre stage

NOW in its third year, the Boost-created search for a busking superstar has become a must-watch showcase for rising talent – and this year it’s turning up the volume.

With Belfast One joining as a partner, the search for Northern Ireland’s next big busking act is set to be louder, livelier, and more exciting than ever.

Whether you’re strumming in Strabane or singing in south Belfast, Boost’s Busker Corner in association with Belfast One wants to hear your sound.

Lucy Manby, Boost Brand Manager at AG Barr, said: “At Boost we’re all about big energy and we’re bringing the energy to Belfast this September. Buskers are the heartbeat of the city – they bring life, colour and rhythm to our streets. They deserve to be seen, heard, and celebrated. Boost’s Busker Corner is our way of giving local talent a real platform and the break they’ve been waiting for.”

The prize has been supersized this year – the winner will get a professional recording session worth £1,000, and a live performance slot at a city centre venue.

Shortlisted acts will get the chance to perform live in front of crowds at one of three buzzing locations across Belfast: 2 Royal Avenue, CastleCourt, or Victoria Square.

Callum Craig, Marketing & Events Manager at Belfast One, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Boost to showcase musical talent as part of our commitment to providing quality entertainment for the thousands of people that come to Belfast every day.

“We’ve picked the most high-footfall, high-energy spots in the city – because when you’ve got talent, people should hear it. This is a massive opportunity for local musicians to grab the spotlight and showcase their skills.”

Professional singer and Boost ambassador Brooke Scullion knows first-hand how game-changing a moment like this can be: “Sometimes, all it takes is the right person seeing you at the right time. This competition isn’t just about a prize – it’s about real exposure, real experience, and a genuine shot at something big.

“The winner will get to work with professional musicians, which is an incredible opportunity in itself. If you’ve got the passion, take the leap. You never know what doors it could open.”

Boost’s Busker Corner in association with Belfast One heats will take place on September 7, 14 and 21.

Buskers who want the chance to perform on Boost’s Busker Corner stage must enter the competition online at www.coolfm.co.uk/win – share a clip of yourself performing and explain why you deserve one of the coveted spots. Then wait to be contacted and you could be singing your heart out to thousands across Northern Ireland.

