Busy autumn ahead for Embrace FARM supporting farming families

Over the past eight years, Embrace FARM has met many farm families who have experienced tragic loss and who have to try to adjust to rebuilding their lives after such trauma.

Embrace FARM is the place where you will find support, friendship and understanding.

Some of the people Embrace FARM meets are women at all stages of their lives with young families or grown-up adult children. They have lost their partner in life suddenly and now have to take on their partner’s role as a farmer.

Brian and Norma Rohan, founders of Embrace Farm on the popular Teagasc stand during the National Ploughing Championship with Edwin Poots, NI Agriculture Minister, and Liam Herlihy, Waterford dairy farmer, Glanbia (now TirLán) milk supplier and chairman of the Board of Teagasc.

This brings many questions, decisions to be made, and uncertainly for the future sometimes, while also attempting to nurture their children’s grief.

Embrace FARM also meets parents who have tragically and suddenly lost their child, an unimaginable grief that goes against the natural order of life.

Embrace FARM meets adults at all stages in their lives coming to terms with the sudden death of their sibling, parent, grandparent.

Sometimes that close friend and neighbour is a huge loss to, not just their own family, but also their community in which they have so generously been involved in.

Embrace FARM also meets survivors of farm accidents who have to figure out how to move forward in a new way.

This autumn, Embrace FARM has a number of options to support farm families.

When trying to navigate your way through sudden loss, you must spend time looking after yourself. You can experience such a range of emotions that sometimes it can be helpful to meet with a group of like-minded people.

There are three different groups running this autumn: Self Care and Wellness, Art Therapy (no experience needed) and Online Tea and Chat

One-to-one support through the Encircle program allows Embrace FARM to provide you with individual support.

Encircle provides emotional support through one-to-one counselling, and professional mentoring with farm business, legal, financial and succession planning information to support individuals in the aftermath of a sudden trauma on farm.