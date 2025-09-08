Busy Dromara farmer Philip Meeke has been appointed president of CE in Ireland

Philip Meeke, a busy farmer from Dromara, in Co Down, and member of Garvaghy Presbyterian Church, will be installed as the next President of the Irish Christian Endeavour Union on Saturday 20th September 2025 at 7.30pm, in Ballygawley Presbyterian Church, BT70 2LJ.

The convention’s theme is, “Saved to Serve”.

Married to Hilda, with two children Aaron and Sarah, Philip works on the family-run farm with dairy, cereals, beef and sheep.

“There is always plenty of work to do but, with family support, there has always been time for CE on a Tuesday night over the last 27 years, but it is a good job church is only a mile down the road”, said Philip.

He continued: “The farm has often come in useful for CE fun nights, teaching ideas and when we could not meet indoors during Covid....it has been a very valuable resource.”

Christian Endeavour (C.E.) seeks to teach and train its members for service in their local church.

Over the years Philip has always regarded it a privilege to share the good news of the gospel with the young people and has many good memories of teaching times, faithful attendance, supportive parents, their annual CE Services and many dedicated helpers.

He said that it has also been great getting to know executive and council members and appreciate the work they do for CE.

Philip is looking forward to working with everyone and hopes he can be an encouragement to continue the work of CE and be faithful to our motto, “For Christ and the Church”.