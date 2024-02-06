Busy night at Pomeroy Mart, high demand for stores which sold to £1940
Bullocks
G McMaster £1940/730kg £1750/610kg £1700/600kg £1690/590kg £1680/610kg £1640/590kg K Clarke £1920/700kg £1780/610kg £1770/610kg £1740/620kg £1720/630kg £1710/600kg J Quinn £1900/680kg £1690/560kg P Nugent £1890/670kg £1620/540kg £1580/550kg J Black £1770/580kg £1710/540kg £1700/540kg £1620/550kg £1580/530kg £1570/510kg Gorthill Farms £1710/600kg £1690/590kg £1670/560kg £1640/560kg A McKernan £1690/590kg £1660/570kg B Mullan £1680/580kg £1680/560kg K Donaghy £1650/550kg B Slane £1650/610kg £1610/650kg N Woods £1600/550kg B Quinn £1570/560kg and G McCrory £1570/550kg £1550/550kg £1520/530kg £1500/510kg.
Heifers
D McCullagh £1670/650kg £1480/590kg B Mullan £1650/560kg F O'Hagan £1640/560kg £1570/620kg £1530/570kg £1500/560kg R Ramsey £1620/670kg £1610/650kg £1540/620kg £1530/640kg £1490/600kg M Mullan £1600/500kg £1560/530kg D McManus £1420/540kg A Gillis £1420/550kg £1410/530kg £1320/480kg £1280/480kg G McCrory £1400/550kg £1300/500kg M Nugent £1340/550kg S Jones £1330/550kg F O'Hagan £1290/510kg S Jones £1280/550kg £1240/530kg £1100/500kg J Conroy £1180/450kg and E Haughey £1020/360kg.
Male weanlings
G Haughey £1310/390kg £1180/360kg £1130/320kg D Hamill £1200/390kg £1140/360kg £1100/400kg £1020/350kg CJ McNamee £1150/350kg £1130/340kg £1100/360kg D Quinn £1080/350kg £910/330kg J Potter £1000/330kg £800/260kg R Burnside £950/320kg and F Corr £880/290kg £870/270kg £800/260kg.
Female weanlings
D Hamill £1290/470kg £1240/410kg £1010/340kg £980/310kg C McNabb £1200/410kg £1050/370kg £1040/350kg £1040/350kg £1030/340kg £1000/360kg £980/340kg J McElroy £1070/350kg £980/340kg £970/340kg £920/320kg and CJ McNamee £1000/290kg £910/340kg.