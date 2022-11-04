Busy Northern Ireland road, A1 dual carriageway, closed in both directions at Newry
A busy Northern Ireland road has been closed this morning following what police have described as a “serious” accident.
By Joanne Knox
A police spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the A1 dual carriageway at Newry is closed in both directions between the Camlough and Bernish Road junctions following a serious road traffic collision.
The PSNI is asking drivers to "please seek an alternative route for your journey”.