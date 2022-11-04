News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Busy Northern Ireland road, A1 dual carriageway, closed in both directions at Newry

A busy Northern Ireland road has been closed this morning following what police have described as a “serious” accident.

By Joanne Knox
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

A police spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the A1 dual carriageway at Newry is closed in both directions between the Camlough and Bernish Road junctions following a serious road traffic collision.

The PSNI is asking drivers to "please seek an alternative route for your journey”.

Read More
Police investigating theft of cattle trailer, quad, power tools, electric fencer...
Motorists are advised that the A1 dual carriageway at Newry is closed in both directions between the Camlough and Bernish Road junctions following a serious road traffic collision.
Northern IrelandMotoristsNewryPSNI