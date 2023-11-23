Busy sales at Enniskillen Mart, forward bullocks selling to £1650 for 504kg
Forward bullocks sold to 327ppk for a 504kg at £1650, light weights to 343ppk for a 384kg Charolais at £1320.
Bullocks
Ederney producer 534kg Charolais at £1420, 382k Charolais at £1230, 382kg Charolais at £1210; Ballinamallard producer 612kg Aberdeen Angus at £1600, 588kg Belgian Blue at £1560, 526kg Aberdeen Angus at £1340, 602kg Belgian Blue at £1460; Derrygonnelly producer 556kg Charolais at £1400, 546kg Limousin at £1250, 546kg Charolais at £1280, 486kg Limousin at £1140; Macken producer 466kg Limousin at £1290; Knockaraven producer 384kg Charolais at £1320, 378kg Charolais at £1230, 378kg Charolais at £1230; Derrygonnelly producer 502kg Charolais at £1490, 504kg Charolais at £1650, 468kg Limousin at £1440, 522kg Limousin at £1590, 444kg Charolais at £1460, 502kg Charolais at £1640; Derrylin producer 414kg Limousin at £1270, 444kg Charolais at £1160, 424kg Aberdeen Angus at £1160, 474kg Charolais at £1390, 436kg Limousin at £1400; Drumcose producer 552kg Hereford at £1370, 502kg Hereford at £1290 and Belleek producer 430kg Limousin at £1280, 398kg Limousin at £1110.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £700 to £1160 paid for a 345kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £620 to £1080 for a 348kg Charolais.
Ruling prices
Enniskillen producer 345kg Charolais bull at £1160, 385kg Charolais bull at £1100, 274kg Charolais bull at £880, 356kg Charolais steer at £1140; Belleek producer 337kg Charolais steer at £1130, 344kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 375kg Charolais heifer at £960; Letterbreen producer 303kg Charolais steer at £1080, 289kg Charolais steer at £990, 261kg Simmental steer at £760; Belcoo producer 327kg Charolais steer at £1040, 304kg Charolais heifer at £790, 285kg Charolais heifer at £900; Derrygonnelly producer 226kg Charolais heifer at £680, 343kg Charolais heifer at £790, 271kg Charolais heifer at £700, 215kg Charolais heifer at £620, 234kg Charolais bull at £800; Garrison producer 205kg Charolais heifer at £770, 195kg Charolais heifer at £590, 331kg Simmental bull at £980, 345kg Hereford bull at £910; Derrylin producer 342kg Limousin bull at £1040, 309kg Limousin bull at £990, 317kg Charolais bull at £1060; Florencecourt producer 335kg Charolais steer at £1090, 277kg Charolais heifer at £870, 328kg Charolais bull at £980; Lack producer 450kg Belgian Blue heifer at £1020, 319kg Belgian Blue heifer at £720; Newtownbutler producer 276kg Limousin steer at £730, 336kg Belgian Blue steer at £840, 309kg Charolais heifer at £820; Tempo producer 381kg Charolais heifer at £1070, 351kg Limousin bull at £1100; Lisbellaw producer 347kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £790, 331kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £780, 241kg Limousin heifer at £690 and Belleek producer 350kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 295kg Charolais heifer at £850, 364kg Charolais heifer at £960, 312kg Charolais bull at £940.
Calves
Enniskillen producer October born Aberdeen Angus bull at £315, October born Friesian bull at £75, October born Belgian Blue bull at £385, October born Hereford at £375; Springfield producer October born Hereford bull at £375, November born Hereford heifer at £260; Letterbreen producer October born Aberdeen Angus bull at £275; Springfield producer October born November heifer at £260, October born Hereford bull at £375; Tempo producer November born Belgian Blue heifer at £205 and Derrylin producer October born Belgian Blue bull at £250.
Suckler cows
Derrygonnelly producer 2017 born Charolais cow with March born Charolais bull at £1910, 2020 Charolais cow with July born Charolais bull at £1720, 2020 born Charolais cow with September born Simmental bull at £1580; Dungannon producer 2021 born Limousin heifer with November born Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1500; Newtownbutler producer 2019 born Limousin cow with March born Limousin heifer at £1500; 2019 born Limousin cow with June born Limousin heifer at £1440 and Ballygawley producer 2018 born Simmental cow with October born Limousin heifer at £1400.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 275ppk paid for a 590kg Charolais at £1620.
Light weights sold from 289ppk for a 450kg Charolais at £1300.
Fivemiletown producer Charolais 630kg at £1650, Charolais 590kg at £1620, Charolais 630kg at £1600; Ballinamallard producer Charolais 580kg at £1610, Charolais 540kg at £1420, Charolais 560kg at £1440; Fivemiletown producer Charolais 510kg at £1400; Lisbellaw producer Charolais 540kg at £1370 and Strabane producer Charolais 450kg at £1300, Charolais 450kg at £1210, Charolais 440kg at £1200.
Fat cows
Beef lots sold to 223ppk paid for a 600kg Limousin at £1340.
Lighter lots to 245ppk paid for a 470kg Charolais at £1150.
Tempo producer Charolais 790kg at £1640, Charolais 750kg at £1610; Boho produce Charolais 840kg at £1600, Trillick producer Charolais 750kg at £1450; Macken producer Charolais 800kg at £1430; Kesh producer Simmental 660kg at £1390; Clogher producer Charolais 600kg at £1340 and Kesh producer Charolais 470kg at £1150.