Busy time ahead for NI Beef Shorthorn Club

Entries close for the Herds Competition on Wednesday 11th August, and Club members are encouraged to complete entry forms and return them prior to this date.

This year’s competition will be judged by Tommy Staunton (Caramba) and John Keane (Bushypark).

Saturday, 14th August all roads will lead to Richard Henning’s Mullaglass herd, 15 Church Road, Newry for an Open Day to view his cattle. This event will take place between 2-4pm, and both members and non members are more than welcome to attend. There will be some super stock on view, and refreshments will be served. (Please advise secretary of attendance).

Towards the end of August Kingsley and Rachael Jordan are welcoming all those with a love for Beef Shorthorn cattle and their families to attend a BBQ on their farm, Annaghanoon, Waringstown. More details will be available closer to the time, but for now get the date of Saturday, 28th August in your diary as it is sure to be a great event!

There are exciting plans for shows and sales in the Autumn!