​Busy winter for South Londonderry UFU Group

​It’s been a busy and successful winter programme for the South Londonderry Group, with lots happening over the past few months.

South Londonderry Group were delighted to have Johnny Hamilton winning the Northern Ireland spring barley competition and achieve third place in winter barley – well done Johnny!

The group went on a day trip to Carse Hall Farm and Fleming Agri in September. Thanks to both for hosting them, it was an informative trip and a great day out.

In November time the group took a trip to local butchers McKee’s in Maghera for a talk and butchery demonstration.

Group trip to McKee’s Pies, Maghera, on 19 November 2024.

This was a great evening and really interesting to see all the different ways the meat we produce can be used.

Many thanks to the McKee family for hosting them.

The group rounded up the year with their AGM where they welcomed William Bolton in as the new group chair and had a great talk from Peter McCann from the Irish Farmers Journal.

Thanks to all members that supported the group through the year, and they hope to see you at their 2025/26 winter programme kicking off in September 2025.

AGM with Peter McCann on 11 February 2025.

If you don’t currently receive text message or email notifications of the meetings, please contact the office on 028 7963 2127 and they will get your details added.

