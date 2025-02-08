Butchers suggest arbitration to help resolve the meat levy dispute (1950)

The National Federation of Meat Traders had taken the decision to write to Mr John Strachey, the British Food Minister, offering to submit the dispute over the surcharge on the price of wholesale meat supplies to arbitration, reported the News Letter during this week in 1950.

They had suggested that an inquiry should be held by a wholly independent body presided over by a High Court Judge to determine “what (if any) surcharge is fair and reasonable in the circumstances”.

It was pointed out in the letter that in view of the difficulties that would have been caused to the public by refusal to pay the levy, the executive committee of the Federation decided to advise its members to pay under protest for a period and meanwhile to seek a solution by other means.

The following are extracts from the letter: “Your contention that the increased surcharge of 7d in the pound is justified by reference to the increased profit which might reasonably be expected to result from the temporary increase in the ration from 1s 4d to 1s 6d per head is not, in practice, correct.

“It was the uncompromising instructions to your representatives at the Consultative Committee which left our members with no alternative but to reject your proposals.

“Our representatives at the meeting on January 19 were prepared to discuss your proposals and put forward the facts, as known to our members, for your consideration before any decision as to an alteration of the surcharge had been made.

“But our representatives were met with the statement, expressed with the greatest courtesy, that whatever facts they drew to your attention and whatever arguments they cared to put forward, no alteration of the decision to impose the surcharge would be considered. The decision, they were told, had been made at a high level, and it would stand regardless,

"That, sir, is not consultation, it is dictation.”

The letter continued: “You, sir, are charged with the duty of administering the Defence Regulations relating to food. Those regulations are so framed that you have, in fact, the power to decide what profit shall be allowed to our members for their services to the community.”

The letter mentions that the Federation's members had “co-operated wholeheartedly” in the scheme which the regulations initiated, “and the scheme was a success”.

They were then assured that in placing themselves in the power of successive ministers that they would be fairly treated.

“We do not regard this surcharge as being fair or reasonable. We ask now only for fair treatment,” added the letter.

It concluded: “As our members understand it, if there is a dispute between two parties over a matter of importance, and the dispute cannot be settled by negotiation, the proper course is to appoint an independent person, or persons to adjudicate upon the dispute.

“A solution which is dictated by one side or the other cannot be regarded as just, whatever the motives of the party who dictates.

“Our members cannot be satisfied to accept the position where you are the judge in your own cause.”

A decision to recommend butchers throughout Britain to accept meat at the higher price “for a period” was taken at a private meeting in London of the Executive Council of the National Federation of Meat Traders.

Delegates to the meeting represented some 35,000 butchers from all parts of the United Kingdom, including Northern Ireland.

A statement released by the Federation stated: “The decision of the minister to withhold meat from those butchers unwilling to pay a higher price must Inevitably cause serious inconvenience to the public. This the private trader has no desire to allow because he knows, as does the minister, the chaotic condition which would result from the totally inadequate emergency measures announced.

“The National Federation are very proud of the countrywide support they have received from the retail trade and the encouragement and general support of the public.

“The private trader has been on the best of terms with his customers, the general public, through many years of extremely difficult conditions, and has no desire to add to these difficulties.”