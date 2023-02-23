The RUAS are committed to being responsible event organisers with animal health at the forefront. This protocol will give added reassurance to all cattle exhibitors and ensure Balmoral Show can be an inclusive event for exhibitors (ROI herds have these standards certified on entry through Intra Community Health Certification.)

To satisfy the requirements of higher BVD health standards, the RUAS are requesting that Northern Ireland herd exhibitors can satisfy, by the date of Balmoral Show, that their herd meets the standards of a Low Risk BVD herd.

Following progress in BVD eradication and the growing awareness of animal health export requirements, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society have decided to increase BVD animal health status requirements for Northern Ireland herds for entry into Balmoral Show 2023.

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to Balmoral Park from Wednesday 10 May to Saturday 13 May 2023.

