Bygone Days: Crawfords enjoy dairy hat-trick at Fermanagh Show (1982)

The hat-trick of successes for the farmers was brought by their two-and-a-half-year-old Friesian heifer Ardinmore Floris 5th which won an earlier class in the show.
The coveted Farmers’ Challenge Cup was presented to William and Herbie Crawford by show queen Elizabeth Nassar, from Nazareth, Israel, who had been chosen at the show dance organised by Fermanagh Young Farmers’ Clubs. She was on holiday with her aunt and uncle, Mr and Mrs Joe Boyd of Maguiresbridge.
The show president, Viola, Dowager Duchess of Westminster, attended the presentation.
The All-Ireland Championship was the climax to a very successful day’s showing by Crawford brothers who exhibited 19 animals and won four breed championships.
The large crowd of show-goers watched the YFC competitions during the afternoon, which brought the programme to a close.
1.
The Crawford brothers, Willian and Herbie of Rathkeelan, Maguiresbridge, won the supreme All-Ireland dairy cow championship, for the third successive year, at the Enniskillen (Fermanagh) Show in August 1982. On the right, Herbie is pictured receiving the coveted trophy from Miss Elizabeth Nassar from Nazareth, Israel, the show queen for 1982, and on the left are the Scottish judge, Mr R Templelton from Kilmarnock, and the Dowager Duchess of Westminster, president of the Co Fermanagh Farming Society. The Crawfords also won other cattle championships, including the Shorthorn and Limousin sections. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives
2.
Mr William Fullerton, Ulster Farmers’ Union president, and his wife Helen, daughter Kay and son William, were among the visitors to the Enniskillen (Fermanagh) Show in August 1982. On the left is Mr Tom Armstrong from Kilskerry. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives
3.
Mr Trevor Turnbull of Hayes Pipes, presenting the £100 sponsorship cheque to Mr J McCambley, chairman of the Northern Ireland Limousin Cattle Club. Mr Herbie Crawford, Maguresbridge, is at the halter of the champion Limousin at the Enniskillen (Fermanagh) Show in August 1982. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives
4.
Ruth Smylie from Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, was among the proud exhibitors at the Enniskillen (Fermanagh) Show in August 1982. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives