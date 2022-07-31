Bygone Days: Crawfords enjoy dairy hat-trick at Fermanagh Show (1982)

1.

The Crawford brothers, Willian and Herbie of Rathkeelan, Maguiresbridge, won the supreme All-Ireland dairy cow championship, for the third successive year, at the Enniskillen (Fermanagh) Show in August 1982. On the right, Herbie is pictured receiving the coveted trophy from Miss Elizabeth Nassar from Nazareth, Israel, the show queen for 1982, and on the left are the Scottish judge, Mr R Templelton from Kilmarnock, and the Dowager Duchess of Westminster, president of the Co Fermanagh Farming Society. The Crawfords also won other cattle championships, including the Shorthorn and Limousin sections. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives