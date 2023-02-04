Bygone Days: Eire Agri Ministry pays £147 for top Galloway bull at Ballymena sale (1956)

The price, it was stated, was a record for Ireland for Galloway bull and also record for the sale at Ballymena. There was also much intere

The Eire Ministry also purchased at 120 guineas a Galloway bull, Norval Collin, owned by Mr John Crawford, Moorfields, Co Antrim.

Entries at the show and sale totalled 60 - “a slight increase compared with last year”.

Pictured in January 1983 is Mr Vernon Smyth, left, deputy secretary of the UFU, talking to Mr Frank Foy, director of Benburb Meats. Mrs Lesley Murphy and Mr Bob Atkinson, administrative manager, look on. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

The News Letter noted: “There was keen competition in the Galloway section. Ten premiums were awarded at the show. Representatives of the Northern Ireland and Eire Ministries of Agriculture were present.”

Awards included the following:

List of awards, pure bred Galloway bull, calved between September 1, 1954, and February 28, 1955 - 1, John A Crawford, Moorflelds, Norval of Collin; 2, John Mulvenna, Glenarm, Goodness of Gowkstown; 3, James Millar, Aughafatten, Aughanure Guardsman.

Pedigree Galloway bull, calved on or after March 1, 1955 – 1, John Bell. Loughconnolly, Hallmark of Bogstown; 2, Andrew Hunter, Glenarm, Hero 3rd of Carncastle; 3, William Thompson, Broughshane, Statesman 5th of Buckna.

Pictured in January 1983 is Miss Joy Gilliland, clerical officer at Greenmount Agricultural College with a sturdy set of twin lambs ay the college farm. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Pedigree Friesian bull, calved between January 1, 1954, and June 30, 1955 – 1, David Purvis, Magherafelt Coolshinney Dutchman; 2, W J Craig. Gracehill Dalriada Brigand 21st; 3, W Smyth, Armoy, Laydeside Premier.

Non-pedigree Shorthorn bull, calved September 1, 1954, and March 15, 1955 - 1, A McIlrath, Kilrea, Hazelpark Royal Prince; 2, J K Hanna, Glarryford, Crossview Dandy; 3. Hugh O’Loan, Newtowncrommelin, Marksman.

Non-pedigree Shorthorn bull, calved on or after March 15, 1955 - 1, Robert J Gillespie, Portglenone; 2, Thomas Workman, Garvagh; 3, James Marshall, Portglenone, Beechmount Boxer.

Principal prices,Galloways: John Hall, Broughshane, Hallmark of Bogstown to Eire Department of Agriculture, 140gns; John A Crawford, Moorfields, Norval Collin to Eire Department of Agriculture, 120gns; Andrew Hunter, Rambler 5th of Carncastle to Lord O'Neill, Shane's Castle, Randalstown, 105gns; John Mulvenna’s Goodness of Gowkstown to Patrick McAuley, Corlane, Cushendall, 105gns; A Hunter’s Hero 3rd of Carncastle to James McHenry, Glenariff, 102gns; J Millar's Aughanure Guardsman to John Owen, Ballynulto, Broughshane, 86gns; A C Adams's Rocavan Excel to Eire Department of Agriculture, 85gns; James Millar's Aughanure Grenadier to Eire Department of Agriculture, 80gns; A P Cameron, Ballyminstra, Gracehill, Rocavan Control to John Mitchell, Moorefields, 70gns; W Thompson's Statesman 5th of Buckna to James Stewart, Cammoney, 68gns; John Mulvenna’s Idol of Gowkstown to Samuel Caldwell, Ballydonnelly. Rasharkin, 66gns; representatives of D White, Seldom Seen to Charles McDonald, Kilmore, Glenariff, 66gns; John Mulvenna's Endeavour of Gowkstown to J McKay, Ballygawn, Cairncastle, 63gns; W Thompson's Churchill 5th of Buckna to Robert Magill, Kilwaughter, 60gns; representatives of D White to G S McMillan, Browndodd, Doagh, 60gns; S C Adams, Rocavan Nero 2nd to H D Cupples, Ballyreagh, Clough, 60gns. Lowest price paid was 37gns.

Pictured in January 1983 is Mr Adam Butler, right, Minister in charge of agriculture for Northern Ireland during a visit to the Abbey Meat Plant, Whiteabbey, Co Antrim, with Mr John McCullough, managing director. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Ayrshires - Robert Dick, Beechgrove, Ahoghill to W McKay, Fernagh. Rasharkin. 37gns.

Friesians - W Smyth. Armoy, to Johnston Connor, Carrickfergus, 65gns; W J Craig, Billhead, Gracehill to W Wilson, Deerpark, Glenarm. 57gns; John Rainey, Randalstown. to James Kearney, Ballymena, 51gns.

Shorthorns - James McMaster, Ballycloughan, Broughshane, to Thomas Dick, Ballycaston, Ballyclare, 46 gns; J K Hanna's Crosaview Dandy to S McKeown, Drumraw, Portglenone, 54gns.

Pictured in January 1983 are Ann Lilburn and Heather Dougan pictured at a hunt meeting held by the Iveagh Harriers near Dromore, Co Down. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

