Bygone Days: Fine soiree held to mark society’s annual cattle show at Carrickfergus (1850)

The cattle show of the Carrickfergus and Kilroot Agricultural Society was held during this week in 180, reported the News Letter, in the market place of Carrickfergus.

Besides the exhibition of cattle there was also a large collection of farm produce, “and that of a quality which proved that the farms of the members were in a high state of cultivation”, it was observed.

The show of cattle was respectable “and of such a kind as evinced that there was no falling off from the standard of former years”.

The yard was visited during the day by the gentry of the surrounding district.

At six o'clock in the evening the members and a large number of ladies were entertained at a soiree in the courthouse, which had been tastefully decorated with flowers and evergreens for the occasion.

The elegant devices were got up under the superintendence of Mr Stannus and Mrs Gregg of Carrickfergus, and “were in many instances emblematical of the pursuits of the society.

The chair was ably occupied by C A W Stewart, Esq, of Carrickfergus.

In the vicinity of the chairman the News Letter's correspondent observed, “among others”, J Barnett, Esq, Samuel D Stewart, Esq, William Gamble, Esq, Woodburn Mills, J Borthwick, Esq, Coalisland, David Legg, Esq, John Legg, Esq, JP, James Wilson, Esq, Slatehouse, D M Birnie, Esq, JP, D S Cunningham, Esq, The Reverend Mr Lynar, Islandmagee, the Reverend Mr Payne, Broadisland, William Kirk, Esq, Thornfield and Dr Marshall, Belfast.

After the usual loyal toasts, the chairman, “in a neat speech”, gave the toast to the health of “Lord Downshire, the Patron of the Society”, which received with loud cheers.

James Wilson, Esq, returned thanks. He said he had so often responded to the toast which had been so eloquently given, and so well received, that he regretted time one better qualified for the task, who could have introduced something new to excite their attention, had not been, on the present occasion, called upon to reply.

After some general remarks on the prospects of the society, he said that the object for which it was formed was, the improvement of the agriculture of the district without reference to class or party. He indignantly denied the imputation that the object of their society was to benefit the landlords by stimulating production with a view to the raising of rents.

“The society, he said, “gives all its money premiums to farmers alone, it refuses to award one penny to the landlords in the shape of premiums, appointed worthy farmers for its judges, and has on its committee of management none but farmers.”

This statement was greeted with much cheers from those attending the soiree.

He continued: “It was formed for the interest of both landlords and tenants, but it was formed by the tenant farmers themselves, and it was not until after it had been established, that the landlords came to its assistance, convinced, as they were and are, that what benefits the one must benefit the other, and that, let the agitators say what they will, they must stand or fall together.”

At this time there was much more cheering for Mr Wilson's observations.

“It might be said, 'All this was very well, coming from a landlord's agent.' It was true but I have the honour to be agent to one of the best landlords in Ireland. But I am also the son of one who was all his life a tenant farmer and also a tenant farmer myself.”

This was greeted with renewed cheers from those attending the soiree.

“My sympathies are all with the farmer, and I would yield to none, high or low, in my wishes and anxieties, far the welfare of the farmer.”

He continued: “I am happy to have the honour of returning thanks for Lord Downshire in such an assembly, and in this town, where his lordship was so much respected and so deservedly esteemed; and I can assure you that nothing but unavoidable causes have prevented his lordship from being amongst us this evening.”

Mr Borthwick, the secretary of the society, then read the award of prizes, but “is so low a tone” that the News Letter’s correspondent “was unable distinctly to hear him”.

The chairman then proposed “The Health of the Judges”, which was enthusiastically received.