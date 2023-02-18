Bygone Days: ‘Highly creditable’ display of Ulster’s premium horses held at Balmoral (1923)

The occasion had been organised, noted the News Letter, for “the purpose of provisionally awarding premiums” under the new breeding scheme which had been lately established by the Northern Ireland Ministry of Agriculture.

The News Letter noted: “The scheme replaces the old system of mare nominations which had been in force for so many years. A pleasing feature of the new arrangement is the introduction of high-class sires from across the channel.

“By weeding out inferior under the Horse Breeding Act, and bringing in high-class animals under the scheme, the matter is being tackled at both ends, and before very long the general standard of horses in Ulster should indicate a marked improvement.”

Some of the horses which were on display at the Ulster horse breeding show which was held at Balmoral a century ago this week in 1923. Picture: News Letter/Farming Life archives

Northern Ireland horse breeders, and farmers in general, noted the News Letter, had been “much interested in the proceedings, as was shown by the large attendance, and the exhibits, which “showed a marked improvement in the breeding of bloodstock”, and which were favourably commented on by the judges. The judges included Messrs James Milling, Comber, B M Slocock, Hanover House, Carlow, (thoroughbreds) and Messrs Josias Cunningham, Belfast, Robert Park, Portobello, and Hugh Dales, Ministry of Agriculture, (Clydesdales); Messrs E Blakiston-Houston, JP, John McRobert, JP, John Warwick, James King, Chester Nugent, John McRobert, Jnr, A M Dickson and S Waring, acted as stewards.

The arrangements were in the charge of Mr Kenneth MacRea, secretary, and Mr Nichol, his assistant.

The Right Honourable E M Archdale, DL, MP, Minister of Agriculture, and many well-known Ulster breeders were amongst those present.

Some notable sires: Though numerically the thoroughbred stallions “lacked nothing in quality”, reported the News Letter. The Ministry of Agriculture had given lead by importing three first-class animals from England, “and these were generally admired in show ring”. They were King Edgar, General Villa and Fitz-Richard, which gained first, second and fourth prizes respectively.

King Edgar, which was exhibited by Mr Thomas Lindsay of Derryboy, Crossgar, was the son of Iainglass, out of a sister of Tredennis. The News Letter remarked: “He comes with a fine record from England, having won the King’s premium for five years, and being also a super-premium winner at Islington for three years, where he was awarded the yearly premium of £400. He is a beautifully-balanced animal, with a fine movement.”

The second prizewinner, General Villa, was also a King’s premium horse, and was sired by Roi Herode, out of Mechante of the Gallinule strain. Exhibited by Mr William E Hurst of Killyhevlin, Enniskillen, he was “reckoned one of the finest thoroughbreds ever brought to Ireland”.

Mr John Bamber of Farm Lodge, Ballymena, had third place with Strong Drink, “a capital animal, never shown out of Ireland”. A son of Hackenschmidt, out of Sparkling Wine, he is of the Ascetic strain and his offspring had been notable winners at local shows.

Fitz-Richard, which had also claimed the King’s premium for five years, was exhibited by Mr A Snodgrass, MRCVS, Strabane.

Clydesdales formed the greater part of the show, “there being forty-three animals of this breed on parade, amongst them several of the Buchlyvie and other Scottish stock”, noted the News Letter.

The News Letter added: “Clydedesdales have been, and probably are still, more favoured in the north from a utility point of view, and in recent years the display in this section at Balmoral has far exceeded that in Dublin.”

A notable example of a sound draught horse at the show a century ago was Mr John Wright's (Newtownards), Dunure Supporter, which secured the premier award. A son of the breeding champion Aughenflower, this animal was second in his class at the May 1922 show and first in May 1921.

A good second was Mr H K Morrison’s (Coleraine) Aughenbrook, another son of Aughenflower, out of Lady Gray.

In total 27 premiums were offered, varying in value from £20 to £30 each, and covering the counties of Antrim, Down Fermanagh, Londonderry and Tyrone.

Two Welsh cobs, Mr Cowan Meban’s (Camlough) Llanedy Gambler, and Mr Felix McKendry’s (Glenariffe) Pennal Satisfaction, not competing for prize or premium, were both bought by the Ministry of Agriculture for the Cushendall district, “and they are certainly the finest, pony stallions that have been on view for a very long time”.

