Bygone Days: Letter writer's anger at land 'depopulation' (1975)

“I wholly reject the proposed changes even if it might mean more per head on cows as a mistake made by a government who have failed to grasp the exact needs of the hill farmer,” declared Mr Brendan Boylan, assistant secretary of the Northern Ireland Agricultural Producers' Association when he addressed proposed changes in government support scheme for hill cattle and sheep, under the EEC Directive.

He continued: “For a start, it would seem as if they are trying to encourage a denser stocking rate of the hill land which will lead to much poorer quality calves or lambs going on the market and also the fact that we have had so many good winters lately - when the bad one eventually does come, it will lead to calamities hitherto unknown.

“I saw an example of what one bad week did at the end of March this year. What would overstocked farmers do with about three months of that type of weather?”

Mr Bertie Hanna from Saintfield, Co Down, smiles after winning the style and appearance championships with his team of Clydesdales in November 1982 at the International Ploughing Match at Ardglass, Co Down. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Mr Boylan continued: “I believe that a stocking rate of that type would not be possible for about 15 years and in the meantime farmers must be provided with cash to get them into complete home production of all winter keep plus proper housing for calving cows in a real bad winter and to lighten the overdraft incurred in the last two years.

“Secondly, it is still depopulating the hill land because the farms which are near the boundary of hill area will find the going that wee bit easier and will be able to exist and maybe. If prices improve, make a living white a lot of farmers on hill land were not even able to stock at the old rate and will become that much further behind.”

Mr Boylan remarked that his big concern of “depopulation of the land”. He wrote: “I have been asked if the NIAPA are only working for the small farmer which in itself poses the question of how to define who is a small farmer. I believe that the small farmer is a person who is working on the land by himself without having a full time staff employed which would cover a very high proportion of farmers and if we can help them then the others will surely benefit.

“At this time I am becoming more and more aware of the high proportion of farmers who are working away from home and when the farm is over 40 acres the wives have to take a job and maybe pay someone to look after the children.

Mr Martin Gill of Listooder Ploughing Society setting up the furrows that won him the championship in the horse section in November 1982 at the International Ploughing Match at Ardglass, Co Down. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

“This is a scandalous situation with regard to farms, especially with farms becoming more and more remote. There is not a farm in the country which does not need two people on it at all times. Look at any other industry.

“If a worker gets into difficulties there is usually a mate to help and a few others close at hand to help out if it is needed, but if a farmer gets into any difficulties it is doubtful if there would be anyone near him or her to even hear the cries of distress.”

Mr Boylan continued: “This is the position that the majority of farmers are in today, and in some cases wives and sisters, know that they could be severely injured before being found for some hours. Is it any wonder then that the ratio of young people being reared on farms to be full-time farmers would be as low as one in 40 and is not restricted to the hill land? It is the same story all over, but in the hill it is more remote.”

Mr Boylan's letter to Farming Life concluded: “Surely a just government would try to remedy the situation. The drive to encourage farmers to buy more land should be halted because it is really adding to the problem. It is bound to be obvious, even to a blind man, that we need more people back on the land and the only way to do this is to make more money available and even, maybe, subsidise a worker.”

Mrs Joyce Peden from Newtownards during a break in her competition in November 1982 at the International Ploughing Match at Ardglass, Co Down. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Bright outlook for Ulster beef: Speaking at a meeting of the North-West Deny Group of the Ulster Farmers' Union in Limavady, Mr J T O'Brien, chief executive of the Livestock Marketing Commission, said that the future of beef depended to a large extent on what happened to the cattle which were exported. He said: “Economists had reckoned over the next five years there would be a 16 per cent reduction in the demand for beef as far as the United Kingdom was concerned, as against this within the next two years we would be fully integrated into the EEC and the outlook here was much brighter.”

He added: “Ireland, North and South, is in a very advantageous position as far as production of beef was concerned in that they had ideal conditions for growing grass and producing beef. There is every indication that the Continental countries, especially France, Germany and Italy, are anxious to buy beef from Northern Ireland and more and more buyers from these countries are inquiring regarding supplies.”

Mr Robert Boyle from Larne was well prepared for the rain as he took part in the horse section in November 1982 at the International Ploughing Match at Ardglass, Co Down. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives