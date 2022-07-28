Bygone Days: McGilloway’s Way - The Mournes (1990)

This week we have a lovely old clip featuring Oliver McGilloway who presented McGilloway’s Way, a programme which celebrates the dramatic and beautiful landscapes surrounding Ulster.

This episode, from 1990, is set in the Mourne Mountains, with majestic scenery and an abundance of wildlife, McGilloway embarks to explore the rivers and habitat of the mountains. With binoculars in hand, spot the young falcons who will soon be ready to fly and the meet the border collies who are getting taught to pick up human scent so that they can always find their owner.

McGilloway is then put to work by a local farmer who is constructing a stone wall, with only a hammer and their bare hands, watch as the wall takes shape - but balance is important when no cement is used to fix the stone in place!

Ollie McGilloway meets a woman who loves her hens and tells him about all their wee ways in this lovely old clip McGilloways Way: The Mournes (1990) (Courtesy of ITV and UTV © Northlands Productions)

Courtesy of ITV and UTV © Northlands Productions.

View the full programme on the Digital Film Archive - https://digitalfilmarchive.net/media/mcgilloways-way-the-mournes-3137.