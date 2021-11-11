Mr John Gray, managing director of Armaghdown Creameries Ltd, handing over the championship cheque to Fred Duncan from Crumlin at the show and sale at Banbridge in September 1981. With the winning heifer is Fred’s son, Robert. On the rostrum above is auctioneers George Bryson. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives
BYGONE DAYS: Pedigree heifers top 1,500gns at Friesian sale

This week we have a selection of old photographs from the Farming Life archives.

By Darryl Armitage
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 11:53 am

They are from a show and sale of pedigree Friesian heifers which was held at Banbridge at the end of September 1981.

See who you can pick out from our selection of photographs

Channon Heenan of Barbican Farms in Newcastle, Co Down, with the Friesian reserve champion heifer at the show and sale at Banbridge in September 1981. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Robert Gray from Craigantlet, who judged the Friesians at Banbridge in September 1981. He is pictured with Aubrey Patterson, Ballycrochan, Bangor, president of the NI Friesian Breeders Club, and Joe Caddoo from Millisle. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Alister Garrett from Millisle with the first prize Friesian heifer at the show and sale at Banbridge in September 1981. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

A section of the crowded ringside during the sale of Friesian cattle at Banbridge in September 1981. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

