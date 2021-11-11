BYGONE DAYS: Pedigree heifers top 1,500gns at Friesian sale

They are from a show and sale of pedigree Friesian heifers which was held at Banbridge at the end of September 1981.
1.
Channon Heenan of Barbican Farms in Newcastle, Co Down, with the Friesian reserve champion heifer at the show and sale at Banbridge in September 1981. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives
2.
Robert Gray from Craigantlet, who judged the Friesians at Banbridge in September 1981. He is pictured with Aubrey Patterson, Ballycrochan, Bangor, president of the NI Friesian Breeders Club, and Joe Caddoo from Millisle. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives
3.
Alister Garrett from Millisle with the first prize Friesian heifer at the show and sale at Banbridge in September 1981. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives
4.
A section of the crowded ringside during the sale of Friesian cattle at Banbridge in September 1981. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives