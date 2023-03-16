After another hugely successful festival this year with headliners Thomas Rhett, Lady A and Zac Brown Band, C2C was delighted to announce that the country music festival will return in March 2024, this time with a new venue added to the incredible weekend.

C2C festival will return from Friday 8th to Sunday 10th March to London and Glasgow but for the very first time C2C will be moving up from Dublin and will be going on the road to Northern Ireland during the same weekend.

Country to Country has become a staple in the UK festival calendar and has brought country music to the UK and Ireland masses, with tens of thousands of fans attending each year. The festival will bring three days of the best in country music and programming that fans have come to love and expect from the weekend, with performances from the world’s best country stars as well as emerging talent from Nashville, the UK, and Europe.

The SSE Arena, Belfast, is excited that it has been announced that it is to host the best in country music at one-of-a-kind three-day arena festival, Country to Country (C2C)

Early bird tickets are available from Friday 17th March at 10am via www.ticketmaster.ie.

The full line-up will be announced later in the year along with more exciting announcements and further news from the festival.

