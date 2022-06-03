CAFRE farm walks will highlight challenges and opportunities for local dairy farms

The events will be hosted in Coleraine, Newry, Newtownstewart and Aughnacloy and are open to all farmers.
There will be an opportunity to attend each farm at two time slots, 11am and 1pm.
Light refreshments will be provided.
At these events, CAFRE Advisers will be addressing challenges and opportunities currently facing the local dairy industry.
Topics will include:
- Management of dairy production costs
- Costs of feeding the dairy cow
- Grazing management
- Soil fertility and grassland performance
- Reseeding and clover
Encouraging farmers to attend, Don Morrow, Head of Dairy Branch at CAFRE, said: “This year is very challenging for dairy farmers.
“Escalating costs are causing concern among the farming community.
“It is essential that farmers maximise the use of grass and silage and try to reduce the reliance on purchased feeds.
“These events offer the opportunity to see at first-hand how local farmers are coping in this difficult year.
“The event will cover how to maximise grass growth and utilisation and reseeding, with particular emphasis on improving soil fertility.
“The events will also focus on measuring and monitoring costs and what opportunities there are to make savings.”
In the interests of biosecurity, those attending are asked to wear clean clothing not previously worn while in direct contact with their own animals. Protective overalls and footwear will be provided.
For further details, visit: www.cafre.ac.uk/events