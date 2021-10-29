CAFRE Further Education equine students welcomed back for graduation

Mr Alan Galbraith, Head of College Support Services CAFRE, Mrs Shelley Stuart, Further Education Programme Manager, and Mr Seamus McAlinney, Head of Equine congratulated DAERA prize winners Grace Sinclair (Bangor) and Rhiannon Campbell (Mountcharles) when they graduated from Enniskillen campus.

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) delivers education programmes suitable for students from the age of 16 to develop vocational and academic skills.

The college hosted graduation ceremonies for the Level 2 and Level 3 students who had completed equine programmes.

In his address to the students, Mr Alan Galbraith, head of college support services, CAFRE said: “Today is a special occasion for you to celebrate your achievements in the presence of friends and family.

Mr Alan Galbraith, Head of College Support Services CAFRE, Mrs Shelley Stuart, Further Education Programme Manager, and Mr Seamus McAlinney, Head of Equine congratulated prize winners Libby Mooney (Letterkenny) and Anna McGuinness (Coalisland) when they graduated from Enniskillen campus.

“We are very proud of your accomplishments.

“The last couple of years have placed obstacles in our way, but you have shown your adaptability and it’s great to be able to come together on campus to celebrate your success.”

Mr Galbraith continued: “The NI equine industry has real potential to develop and make a more significant contribution to the local economy.

“Enniskillen campus is well placed to play a pivotal role in this development, training highly qualified and skilled graduates.

Kaitlinn McCabe (Newry) enjoyed being back at CAFRE Enniskillen campus to mark her graduation from the Level 2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care.

“I have no doubt that the education and training, which you have received at Enniskillen campus, will place you in a very strong position to secure employment in the equine sector.”

Seamus McAlinney, head of Enniskillen campus encouraged graduates to “consider Level 2 and Level 3 qualifications as a stepping stone along a lifelong journey of education and learning”.

He added: “Your qualifications attained allow you to continue your studies or enter employment.

“I would encourage you all to take opportunities to grow your knowledge and develop yourself.”

Lucy Donaldson (Belfast) celebrated her graduation with a Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management at the graduation celebrations at CAFRE, Enniskillen campus.

CAFRE offers students who have completed Level 3 programmes the opportunity to apply to progress on to Ulster University validated Honours Degree and Foundation Degree courses at Enniskillen campus.

If you know of someone who is passionate about working with horses, or interested in equine management, applications for Further Education courses can be made through the college website: www.cafre.ac.uk.

Beth O’Leary (Londonderry) celebrated her graduation with a Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management at the graduation celebrations at CAFRE, Enniskillen campus.