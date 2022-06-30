CAFRE launches a HACCP Level 4 update course

CAFRE offers a wide range of accredited and non-accredited training courses at Loughry campus, Cookstown.

Trainer, Clare Millar, commented: “This course is designed for managers, supervisors and technical staff employed in food manufacturing who have a responsibility for HACCP and currently hold a Level 4 qualification within the discipline.”

Course tutor, Leona Hawkes, recently delivered the first HACCP Update - Level 4 training course, welcoming technical managers from a variety of Northern Ireland’s leading food processors to Loughry campus for the one-day course. Leona said: “The college is pleased with industry response and candidate feedback.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured are the group of candidates who recently completed HACCP update (Level 4) with course tutor Leona Hawkes; CAFRE, Loughry campus.

“We are especially delighted with the value candidates place on having an opportunity to discuss changes to CODEX and the implications it has for HACCP.”

Ruth Devlin, Head of Technical with Avondale Foods Ltd. and former CAFRE food graduate, agreed: “We found it beneficial to attend the HACCP Update (Level 4) to discuss recent legislation changes and to maintain HACCP awareness.

“Attending the in-person course provided a chance to network with those responsible for HACCP in other food businesses and to learn from shared experiences.”