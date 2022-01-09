CAFRE release food industry training dates

CAFRE’s Food Industry training team are delighted to launch 2022 dates for food industry short courses, which focus on all aspects of food safety.

A list of all courses and how to book can be found at www.cafre.ac.uk. In order to offer enhanced flexibility to the industry the majority of these courses will be offered both online and face to face.

Pictured is Maria Rowntree with Clare Millar (CAFRE). Maria is the Quality Lead in W.G. Buchanan and Son Ltd. Maria has recently completed Level 3 Awards in Food Safety Supervision for Manufacturing, Understanding how to develop a HACCP plan and Effective Auditing and Inspection at CAFRE, Loughry Campus.

Maria commented: “As a graduate, it is good to be able to avail of the short course programme offered at CAFRE, Loughry Campus – I have really enjoyed these courses and they have further enhanced the qualifications that I already have.

“I was able to take all three courses in a short space of time due to the fact that the majority of Loughry short courses are now offered face to face and online - this flexibility is a major advantage to the food industry.”