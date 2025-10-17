CAFRE students gain insight into ABP’s calf-to-beef integrated supply chain

A total of 42 final year CAFRE (College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise) students recently visited ABP’s calf rearer and finishing farms as part of their Sustainable Supply Chains module for the BSc (Hons) in Sustainable Agriculture degree course.

The visits offered an immersive look at how calves progress through ABP’s integrated supply chain from rearing through to finishing to strict customer and sustainability requirements.

At Noel Hooke’s farm near Hillsborough, ABP’s first contracted calf rearer, students toured his expanded facilities on a 120-acre holding, where he rears some 1,300 calves annually. Noel shared practical insights on the interface between farm viability and supply chain contracting, explaining how ABP’s protocols, support systems, and predictable payments help cashflow. He also outlined plans to raise his finishing capacity from 100 to 180 calves per annum, reflecting his growing confidence in the integrated model.

The second stop was at Christopher Woods’ third-generation farm near Banbridge, where the group observed an efficient finishing operation on 200 acres. Christopher currently finishes 400 dairy-beef calves yearly, aiming to reach 600. Students were particularly interested in his adoption of a Lely Vector automated feeding system and the use of high-quality, multi-cut silage produced in-house. Under his management, animals average 18–20 months to slaughter with carcass weights around 320 kg, delivering on ABP quality and sustainability goals.

Throughout both visits, students engaged with the operational decisions involved from nutrition strategies and housing systems to health protocols and data tracking.

This field trip was directly aligned with CAFRE’s curriculum objectives. The BSc (Hons) in Sustainable Agriculture includes a dedicated module in Sustainable Supply Chains. The programme also features a work placement in year three, enabling students to apply academic frameworks to live farm or agribusiness environments.

ABP’s expanding model of integrated contract supply in Northern Ireland is open to specialist rearers and finishers to produce calves to a consistent specification under strict protocols covering health, feeding, welfare, and performance. After weaning, calves are transferred to finishing units selected for their capacity and record of meeting ABP standards. By directing calves through a coherent chain, ABP ensures uniform quality for its customer base, strengthens traceability, and enables continuous improvement in sustainability metrics such as feed conversion efficiency, health outcomes, and environmental impact.

Stuart Cromie of ABP’s Blade Farming team said: “We were delighted to host CAFRE students and reconnect with former placement students who had been based at our ABP sites. Partnerships with education are critical if we’re to build a future generation of farmers and agribusiness leaders grounded in both theory and practice. We look forward to awarding our ABP-sponsored prize to the top student and wish all in this cohort every success in their final exams.”

For enquiries about ABP’s integrated dairy-beef scheme contact ABP’s livestock teams at Newry, Lurgan or Dungannon.