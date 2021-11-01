CAFRE students invited to apply for special NI Centenary bursary

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots has launched the new bursary available to CAFRE students.

The bursary to mark Northern Ireland’s Centenary has been announced by Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots.

Mr Poots said he wanted to mark the “vital work” of the college.

“I am delighted to announce four centenary bursary awards, each worth £1,000, for students within all four disciplines at CAFRE - agriculture, food, horticulture and equine,” he commented

“For more than 100 years, CAFRE has played an important role in educating people who have become leaders and decision-makers in the agri-food and land-based sectors.

“In celebration of this, and to mark Northern Ireland’s Centenary year, I wanted to award these special bursaries, which I hope the successful students will use to support their studies at CAFRE.

“In recognition of the relationship between health, well-being, food, agriculture, nature and our environment, I am asking the students to submit a short essay of 1,000 words explaining how innovation in their chosen discipline has made a difference to the health of people here.”

In addition to these ‘one-off’ NI Centenary bursaries awarded by the DAERA Minister, CAFRE students receive over 60 bursaries to a value of £62,000 each year awarded by companies and organisations throughout Ireland to support CAFRE students.

The closing date for submissions is Friday 26 November 2021 at 5pm.