Martin McKendry, CAFRE Director, commented: “As a college we are delighted to have developed invaluable collaborations with agri-food and land-based businesses.

“The support these companies offer to our students demonstrates their commitment and recognition of the value CAFRE students supply to the industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We greatly appreciate this financial support offered, and your investment in new talent entering the industry.”

CAFRE students receive £91,000 of industry awards.

Forty-nine CAFRE first year students were awarded £1,500 in the form of bursary awards, offered to assist students with costs related to studying.

Some of the recipients are planning to take the opportunity to travel to enhance their studies and improve their employability prospects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seven CAFRE second year degree students received £2,500 scholarships linked with the opportunity to complete a paid period of work placement with the sponsor.

Four awards events were hosted across CAFRE, attended by agriculture, equine, food and horticulture recipients and their sponsors.

The presentation events allowed sponsors the opportunity to meet, and personally engage with the finalists and discover the passion the students have for the industry.

Across the events the industry sponsors had a common message; CAFRE students have demonstrated professionalism, and commitment to pursuing a career in the agri-food and land-based industries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was noted by many of the returning industry sponsors that ‘it is fantastic to see, year after year, the high calibre of CAFRE students with a passion and energy for the agri-food and land-based sector’.

As the agri-food and land-based industry looks to the next generation, the future looks promising for CAFRE’s bursary and scholarship winners.