CAFRE to host growing a Cut Flower Business webinar

Fiona Porter from Cotswold Country Flowers is the main speaker who runs a cut flower business from her small garden for the last five years. Fiona will talk about her journey and how her business has evolved.

Fiona will concentrate on the business aspects and the skills she has learned along the way.

At the event, participants will also hear from Berta Cunha, CAFRE Cut Flower Development Adviser, who will focus on filler crops suggestions for the new season cut flower production.

CAFRE Horticulture Business Development Adviser, Berta Cunha with some filler cut flowers picked from the Walled garden at Greenmount Campus, CAFRE.

The event will offer an opportunity for participants to raise current issues affecting cut flower production including the promotion of the grower’s group NIFFA (Northern Ireland Flower and Foliage Association).

Apart from supporting local businesses, buying locally grown cut flowers and foliage means you are getting better quality product with a longer vase life. Northern Ireland’s cut flowers are often harvested, packed and ready for sale on the same day.

Compare this freshness to cut flowers grown around the world and often transported thousands of miles before they reach the shelves in Northern Ireland.

Many of the locally grown cut flower and foliage products are available from local supermarkets, multiple retailers, florists, markets and from the farm gate.

CAFRE are delivering an online webinar on Wednesday 23rd February at 6:30pm to address the topical issues for cut flower growers. Register now by visiting www.cafre.ac.uk/events

Always ask for ‘locally grown’ when shopping for flowers and foliage and remember to look out for the NIFFA logo.

If you are interested in cut flower or foliage production, please register by visiting: www.cafre.ac.uk/events

After you register, you will receive a confirmation email message with instructions on how to join.