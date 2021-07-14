CAFRE to host Potato Haulm Flailing Workshop

Following the withdrawal of Diquat last year, desiccation of potatoes has become more challenging. The only current chemical option for potato desiccation are the PPO inhibitor group of chemicals, which include Spotlight Plus and Gozai. While slower acting than Diquat, spraying with these chemicals alone has proven to provide suitable desiccation of crops that are already beginning to senesce. Some crops however have to be desiccated before this stage to control tuber size for market requirements and to prevent virus infection in seed crops. Successful removal of the haulm in these crops will, in many cases, also require mechanical flailing in advance of the chemical application. This is a new technique for many growers in Northern Ireland.