CAFRE to host profit from pasture event at Caledon

​The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) are hosting a series of farm walks that aim to highlight and showcase good grazing management, cow fertility and cattle performance to help maximise farm margins and reduce carbon emissions.

David Wright and his wife Joanne, farm just outside Caledon, Co Tyrone.

They have kindly agreed to open their gates this Wednesday (3 July) at 7.30pm and invite other farmers to see and discuss their farming system.

A herd of 50 Sim X Lim cows form the backbone of the farm with all the progeny being finished at 24 months or less.

David Wright and Brian Hanthorn. (Pic: Freelance)

An impressive calving index of 369 days reinforces the focus on good cow fertility.

An efficient paddock grazing system is in place with an emphasis placed on achieving maximum animal growth from grass and silage with minimum meal consumption.

David is a firm advocate of calving heifers down at two years old and breeding his own replacements.

“This is a great opportunity to come along and see a very efficient suckler system and CAFRE Advisers will be present to discuss the technologies and targets”, writes Brian Hanthorn, CAFRE Beef and Sheep Adviser.

Under the theme of “Profit from Pasture – Striving for Sustainability”, four events in total will be held on Suckler beef farms and four will be held on Sheep farms.