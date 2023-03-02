CAFRE to join students from across Ireland and the UK in the ‘Great Agri-Food Debate’

In what promises to be an exciting and intense event, CAFRE’s debate team will meet competition newcomers, Munster Technical University, to debate on whether or not ‘market economies can provide viable solutions to climate change’.

Sustainability and its role in the future of the agri-food industry will be central to discussions between the eight universities and colleges who will debate virtually across three days from 6-10 March.

Agri-food students from Aberystwyth University, Progressive Young Farmers (McDonald’s Placement Year students), Dundalk Institute of Technology, South East Technical University, University of Cork and University College Dublin will come together to debate on climate change issues such as whether EU climate ambitions will endanger human health and whether or not the future of livestock production in the UK and Ireland is a grass-based diet.

CAFREs' Great Agri-Food Debate Team. Back row from left to right: BSc (Hons) in Agricultural Technology students Joel McCluggage, Ballymena and Barry Woods, Raphoe, Co. Donegal. Front row left to right: BSc (Hons) in Food Business Management students Bethany Boyd, Cookstown and Katie McFettridge, Ballymena; BSc (Hons) in Food Technology students Anna Ramsey, Ballymoney and Orlagh McGovern, Omagh and BSc (Hons) in Agricultural Technology student Conal McCafferty, Ballymena.

The Great Agri-Food Debate is a joint initiative between Dawn Meats and McDonald’s and CAFRE are delighted to be part of the competition for a fifth year, giving its students the opportunity to engage with the big issues of our times.

Wishing the team well, Manus McHenry, Head of Agriculture Education, said: “This debate is an excellent opportunity for students to develop their listening and communication skills and I know our debate team have been working hard to prepare their case for this year’s competition. I would like to wish them every success and hope they enjoy the experience.”

The debates will be streamed from 6-9 March with winners announced on Friday 10 March.