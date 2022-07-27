CAFRE’s equine students compete in intercollege competition in Wales

On Thursday 9th June 2022, four Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma students set off to compete at Coleg Cambria accompanied by Equine Instructor Chris Bogues and Lecturer Jenny Richardson.

The CAFRE team was selected on the basis of class attendance figures.

Casey Burns and Jessie Richie rode on the dressage team while Becky Day and Natasha Wilson participated in theoretical and practical tasks. The students competed against teams from Coleg Cambria and Reaseheath College.

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Level 3 Year 2 student team prepare for Coleg Cambria trip

The event was focused around raising money for the college’s chosen charity, the North West Air Ambulance. The event also provided students with an opportunity to meet other students studying on similar courses throughout Great Britain.

Casey Burns and Jessie Richie rode Coleg Cambria horses, selected on the morning of the competition. Each team picked an envelope and inside they had two horses. The riders had fifteen minutes to warm up the horse and then complete a British Riding Club dressage test.

Later on in the afternoon Becky Day and Natasha Wilson completed the practical session and then they completed a range of fun theoretical activities which included guessing items from a mystery box which was great craic!

The students finished fourth overall and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Becky Day from Co. Cavan said: “I thoroughly enjoyed heading over to Wales - it was a great experience. It was a really nice way to finish the academic year. I enjoyed meeting other students and getting the opportunity to look at another college.”

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Level 3 Year 2 student Jessie Riche riding at Coleg Cambria intercollege competition

Rosettes for CAFRE Enniskillen Campus team at Coleg Cambria intercollege competition