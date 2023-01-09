Since 1974, Pat has worked at CAFRE’s Loughry Campus, Cookstown, in an education/training role.

His vast food processing expertise has greatly benefited CAFRE staff and students and contributed significantly to various sectors within the Northern Ireland Food Industry.

CAFRE colleagues, former graduates and food industry leaders have been keen to congratulate Pat on the honour of this award.

Pat McTeague

Pat is dedicated to developing skills within the food industry with particular interest in brewing and bakery.

Developing learner competence is Pat's true vocation and he has always advocated that practical based learning is the key to creating industry-ready students.

Pat’s philosophy is that by making college life and the student experience enjoyable, students will want to learn.

He has voluntarily championed the student body, organising social events and has facilitated fundraising for many worthy causes. He has promoted inclusitivty, inviting participation in a range of clubs from all learners.

