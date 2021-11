Calf heifers selling to £1870 at Markethill

Bullocks

150 bullocks included several pens of top quality beef bullocks which sold to a top of £262 per 100 kilos for 670k at £1755 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £245 for 690k at £1705 from a Banbridge producer. Top price for a bullock £1835 for 760k at £240 from a Dungannon farmer. Main demand for good quality beef bullocks from £220 to £243 per 100 kilos. Good quality feeding bullocks sold to £259 for 640k at £1655 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £249 for 604k at £1505 from a Tynan producer. All good quality feeding bullocks from £210 to £245 per 100 kilos. Middleweight bullocks to £258 for 440k Hereford at £1145 followed by £250 for 434k Char at £1085 from a Whitecross farmer. All good quality middleweight from £210 to £241 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Dungannon farmer 640k £1655 £259.00; Tynan farmer 604k £1505 £249.00; Tynan farmer 566k £1385 £245.00; Tynan farmer 570k £1385 £245.00; Armagh farmer 616k £1495 £243.00; Tynan farmer 596k £1445 £243.00; Dungannon farmer 634k £1525 £241.00 and Downpatrick farmer 638k £1505 £236.

Beef bullocks

Dungannon farmer 670k £1755 £262.00; Banbridge farmer 694k £1705 £246.00; Banbridge farmer 686k £1665 £243.00; Dungannon farmer 764k £1835 £240.00; Dungannon farmer 668k £1585 £237.00; Tandragee farmer 748k £1765 £236.00 and Tynan farmer 694k £1635 £236.

Middleweight bullocks

Keady farmer 444k £1145 £258.00; Whitecross farmer 434k £1085 £250.00; Loughgall farmer 466k £1155 £248.00; Keady farmer 408k £985 £241.00; Dromore farmer 472k £1125 £238.00; Keady farmer 424k £1005 £237.00 and Dromore farmer 500k £1165 £233.

Heifers

150 heifers sold in a slightly firmer demand. Beef heifers selling to £246 for 624k at £1535 from a Katesbridge farmer. The same owner received £243 for 660k at £1615 and £241 for 624k at £1505. All good quality beef heifers from £215 to £240 per 100 kilos. Feeding heifers to £255 for 540k at £1385 from a Benburb farmer followed by £249 for 610k £1525 from a Middletown producer. Main demand for feeders from £210 to £244 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £210 to £252 for 486k at £1225 from a Granemore farmer followed by £240 to 414k at £995 from a Newry producer.

Forward heifers

Bessbrook farmer 544k £1385 £255.00; Middletown farmer 612k £1525 £249.00; Katesbridge farmer 618k £1535 £248.00; Benburb farmer 568k £1385 £244.00; Benburb farmer 614k £1455 £237.00; Keady farmer 534k £1225 £229.00 and Granemore farmer 568k £1275 £225.

Beef heifers

Katesbridge farmer 624k £1535 £246.00; Katesbridge farmer 664k £1615 £243.00; Katesbridge farmer 624k £1505 £241.00; Benburb farmer 646k £1545 £239.00; katesbridge farmer 646k £1535 £238.00; Benburb farmer 650k £1515 £233.00; Katesbridge farmer 740k £1685 £228.00; Benburb farmer 632k £1435 £227.00 and Tandragee farmer 698k £1535 £220.

Middleweight heifers

Granemore farmer 486k £1225 £252.00; Newry farmer 414k £995 £240.00; Banbridge farmer 424k £995 £235.00; Banbridge farmer 430k £1005 £234.00; Loughbrickland farmer 410k £945 £231.00; Keady farmer 494k £1135 £230.00; Dromara farmer 468k £1075 £230.00; Dromara farmer 430k £975 £227.00 and Banbridge farmer 456k £1025 £225.

Weanlings

280 weanlings sold in a steady demand. Good quality light male weanlings sold from £230 to £279 for 258k at £720 from a Mayobridge farmer followed by £274 for 250k at £690 from a Mayobridge producer. Stronger male weanlings sold to £247 for 405k at £1000 each. Good quality heifer weanlings from £220 to £288 for 326k at £940 from a Rathfriland farmer followed by £277 for 260k at £720 from a Dungannon producer.

Male weanlings

Mayobridge farmer 258k £720 £279.00; Mayobridge farmer 252k £690 £274.00; Mayobridge farmer 252k £690 £274.00; Mayobridge farmer 236k £640 £271.00; Mayobridge farmer 272k £730 £268.00; Rathfriland farmer 284k £760 £268.00; Mayobridge farmer 340k £890 £262.00; Mayobridge farmer 348k £890 £256.00; Rathfriland farmer 312k £790 £253.00 and Armagh farmer 390k £980 £251.

Heifer weanlings

Rathfriland farmer 326k £940 £288.00; Dungannon farmer 260k £720 £277.00; Rathfriland farmer 262k £700 £267.00; Dungannon farmer 304k £810 £266.00; Dungannon farmer 318k £830 £261.00; Mayobridge farmer 302k £770 £255.00; Loughgilly farmer 340k £840 £247.00 and Mayobridge farmer 332k £800 £241.