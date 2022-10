Heifers

260 heifers returned an excellent trade with better quality heifers slightly firmer demand. Plainer quality heifers in a slight slower trade.

Good quality forward heifers sold to £276 per 100 kilos for 608k at £1675 from a Scarva farmer followed by £268 for 630k at £1685 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Livestock Markets

Main demand for good quality forward heifers from £230 to £265 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers to £260 for 398k at £1035 from an Annaghmore farmer followed by £259 for 500k at £1295 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

All good quality middleweights sold from £220 to £250 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Scarva farmer 608k £1675 £276.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 630k £1685 £268.00; Newtownards farmer 552k £1465 £265.00; Scarva farmer 666k £1765 £265.00; Armagh farmer 626k £1645 £263.00; Antrim farmer 578k £1515 £262.00; Portadown farmer 544k £1425 £262.00; Benburb farmer 592k £1545 £261.00 and Scarva farmer 596k £1545 £259.

Middleweight heifers

Annaghmore farmer 398k £1035 £260.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 500k £1295 £259.00; annaghmore farmer 450k £1125 £250.00; Portadown farmer 444k £1105 £249.00; Keady farmer 468k £1155 3247.00; Newry farmer 406k £995 £245.00 and Benburb farmer 470k £1135 £242.

Bullocks

220 bullocks sold in a steady trade.

Good quality forward bullocks sold from £230 to £278 for 520 at £1455 from a Moira farmer.

The same owner received £274 for 510k at £1395 and £273 for 420 at £1425.

Good quality middleweights returned an excellent demand from £240 to £287 for 410k at £1175 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £286 for 440k at £1265 from a Belleek producer.

A Moira farmer received £281 for 478k at £1345.

Friesian bullocks sold from £180 to £199 for 590k at £1175 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Forward bullocks

Moira farmer 524k £1455 £278.00; Moira farmer 510k £1395 £274.00; Moira farmer 522k £1425 £273.00; Moira farmer 514k £1385 £269.00; Armagh farmer 516k £1375 £267.00; Moira farmer 554k £1465 £264.00; Moira farmer 618k £1585 £257.00 and Dungannon farmer 632k £1615 £256.

Middleweight bullocks

Tandragee farmer 410k £1175 £287.00; Belleek farmer 442k £1265 £286.00; Moira farmer 478k £1345 £281.00; Belleek farmer 472k £1325 £281.00; Tandragee farmer 440k £1235 £281.00; Belleek farmer 476k £1335 £280.00; Belleek farmer 484k £1335 £276.00; Moira farmer 492k £1335 £271.00 and Tandragee farmer 410k £1085 £265.

Friesian bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 590k £1175 £199.00; Craigavon farmer 652k £1275 £196.00; Craigavon farmer 710k £1345 £189.00 and Craigavon farmer 662k £1205 £182.

Weanlings

A large entry of 320 weanlings continued to sell in an excellent trade for good quality lots.

Good quality light males sold from £240 to £332 for 358k at £1190 from a Keady farmer followed by £304 for 316k at £960 from a Jonesborough farmer.

A Dungannon farmer received £317 for 252k at £800.

Stronger males sold from £220 to £288 for 448k at £1290 for a Keady farmer.

Good quality light heifers sold from £230 to £306 for 276k at £845 from a Newry farmer followed by £285 for 228k at £650 from a Loughinisland Downpatrick producer.

A Jonesborough farmer received £282 for 294k at £830.

Stronger heifers sold to £286 for 416k at £1190 from a Dungannon producer.

Strong male weanlings

Keady farmer 448k £1290 £288.00; Newry farmer 422k £1070 £254.00; Killylea farmer 438k £1060 £242.00; Killylea farmer 432k £1040 £241.00; Ballyward farmer 482k £1150 £239.00; Keady farmer 436k £1040 £239.00 and Ballyward farmer 444k £1050 £237.

Light male weanlings

Keady farmer 358k £1190 £332.00; Dungannon farmer 252k £800 £317.00; Jonesborough farmer 300k £930 £310.00; Jonesborough farmer 316k £960 £304.00; Jonesborough farmer 318k £940 £296.00; Jonesborough farmer 318k £940 £296.00; Armagh farmer 292k £860 £295.00 and Keady farmer 302k £880 £291.

Strong heifer weanlings

Dungannon farmer 416k £1190 £286.00; Jonesborough farmer 460k £1110 £241.00; Ballyward farmer 402k £960 £239.00 and Mayobridge farmer 420k £980 £233.

Light heifer weanlings

Newry farmer 276k £845 £306.00; Downpatrick farmer 228k £650 £285.00; Jonesborough farmer 294k £830 £282.00; Newry farmer 332k £930 £280.00; Jonesborough farmer 302k £820 £272.00; Killeavy farmer 320k £860 £269.00 and Dungannon farmer 372k £990 £266.

The 70 lots of sucklers sold in a firm demand with outfits selling to £2550 for Limousin cow and heifer calf for a Newry farmer.

A Mayobridge farmer sold a Charolais cow and two heifer calves for £2000. A Glenavy farmer sold a Limousin cow and heifer calf at £2160.

In calf heifers sold to £1920 from a Newry heifer for a Charolais the same owner received £1720, £1700 for in calf heifers.

A Cullyhanna farmer received £1620 for an in calf heifer.

A special sale of in calf heifers on behalf of R Hadden Dungannon sold to a top of £2750 with others at £2550, £2300 and £2250.

In all 27 heifers sold from £2000 to £2750 with a further 25 selling from £1800 to £2000.