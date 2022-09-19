‘Calf’s Choice Total’ delivers the perfect start for all newborn calves

Ai Services' James Compston (left) discussing the benefits of Calf's Choice Total colostrum with Caitlin McMullan and William Hughes from McMurran Brothers' dairy farm, Dromore, Co Down.

Taking colostrum from a freshly calved cow is not always a practical option. De-frosting and warming colostrum that had previously been stored can take a considerable period of time.

In any event, not all cows’ colostrum is of the quality required to give a calf the start it needs.

And, of course, the option of letting the newborn suck away at the mother from a few hours is not an option at all.

So what to do?

The good news is that farmers can now procure a proven form of cow colostrum in powder form, which is fully re-constituted through the addition of warm water.

‘Calf’s Choice Total’ is now available from Ai Services (Northern Ireland) Ltd. The company’s James Compston takes up the story:

“The product is not a colostrum substitute: it is an actual colostrum, which is of an exemplary quality.

“Moreover, it is fully tested and guaranteed to be totally free of Johne’s and bTB-related pathogens.”

Calf’s Choice Total provides a unique balance of both immunity and energy, meeting the needs of all calves. The product is a natural bovine colostrum powder that is rich in colostral fat, a critical early source of energy for newborn calves.

It may be used to supplement or completely replace maternal colostrum.

Calf’s Choice Total is made only from natural, premium quality bovine colostrum. It is an excellent source of IgG (over 85% in the form of IgG1), colostral fat, growth factors, and nutrients needed to improve calf survival, health, growth, and long term performance.

An increasing number of dairy farmers across Northern Ireland are now using the product. A case in point is McMurran Brothers, who milk approximately 400 cows, close to Dromore in Co Down.

“We started using the colostrum last year,” Stuart McMurran confirmed.

“It’s easy to mix and use. The powder is mixed to a volume of 1.5L with water at 49 °C.

“This brings the freshly mixed colostrum down to a temperature of 42 °C. All the calves are then stomach-tubed.”

Stuart continued:“The product works. It is giving calves a tremendously positive start. All the calves born on the farm now receive Calf’s Choice Total as a matter of routine.”

Stuart recognises the value of giving calves colostrum as soon after birth after possible.

He further explained:“Mixing the powder is also a very valuable labour-saving opportunity. Taking colostrum from a freshly calved cow takes up valuable time.

“Labour availability is now a major challenge on all dairy farms. Mixing the Calf’s Choice Total is a very convenient option.”

Stuart concluded:“But, above all else, we know that the product works extremely well.”