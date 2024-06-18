A LEADING animal health group has renewed the call for the Department of Agriculture to introduce tougher regulations to help eradicate Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) after a fresh flurry of cases.

Animal Health and Welfare NI (AHWNI) – DAERA’s delivery partner for the NI BVD eradication scheme – echoed the long-standing request of the BVD Implementation Group for measures that would allow herd restrictions to be used as a disease control measure to reduce the risk of the virus being moved to other herds.

It made the call after recent figures showed that there some hotspots in the Province where the density of BVD cases is running at more than twice the Northern Ireland average – with further new cases being reported this month.

The group has also wants specific information on disease breakdowns be shared with other at-risk farmers so they can step up their own biosecurity in a bid to keep their herd BVD-free.

Former Farm Minister Edwin Poots launched a consultation on proposals for herd restrictions to support the eradication of BVD in October 2022, but the collapse of the Stormont Assembly four months later meant it came to nothing.

He had proposed as a first step to introduce restrictions on herds that retained persistently infected animals (PI) – the main source of the virus – or cattle with inconclusive test results on farm, or who failed to have their animals tested with a specified timeframe.

BVD is estimated to be costing the industry between £25 million and £30 million a year yet progress to eradicate it has been slow and lags well behind the Republic of Ireland.

In a statement, the AHWNI said: “Recent statistics show that the Armagh and Omagh DVO areas have higher levels of BVD incidence compared to others.

"During May 2024, Armagh DVO had the highest level of initial positive or inconclusive results across NI, disclosed in 0.46% animals tested, with the next highest area being

Omagh DVO at 0.37%, compared to the NI average of 0.21%.

"The retention rate of BVD Positives has fallen considerably; at the start of June 2024, 18 BVD Positive cattle in 16 herds had been retained for 28 days or more. Due to further disclosures of BVD Positive results in focal areas in County Fermanagh since the start of June, herd owners in affected areas are being informed by text messages of the risk

to their livestock.

“Despite the pattern of decreasing disease levels across NI, some farmers have recently had BVD disclosed in their herds for the first time.”

It said the source of the virus could be purchased animals that are transiently infected; pregnant cows or heifers bought in that are carrying an infected calf;

neighbouring cattle via direct contact; or contaminated material from BVD positive animals.

The AHWNI statement went on: “In the absence of BVD herd restrictions (which would help to contain the BVD virus), it is important that farmers buy in as few animals from as few herds as possible and try to establish the BVD status of herds from which they are purchasing stock.

"Good hygiene practices can help to limit the risk of infectious material being brought into contact with stock – herd owners can aim to minimise disease risks from high-risk visitors who have direct contact with livestock.

"These risks can be reduced, for example, by providing personal protective clothing and cleaning facilities for visitors and making it routine practice that all visitors disinfect all protective clothing on entry to the farm.

"Sharing animal equipment and common use of premises can also be a risk, so washing and disinfection of equipment and facilities can reduce this risk.”

It encouraged farmers to tag calves promptly after birth and submit samples quickly so that non-negative calves are identified as quickly as possible.

"A key aim of the BVD Programme is to drive down the length of time for which BVD Positive animals are kept on farm, as delays in removing Positives lead to not only a greater chance of the same farm having more Positives in the following season, but also a greater chance of neighbouring herds becoming infected,” it said.