Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Animal Health Welfare NI, which is responsible for the delivery of the Northern Ireland Bovine Viral Diarrhoea Eradication Scheme, is urging farmers with BVD infection present in their herds to be cautious.

In the NI BVD Programme, approximately 300 BVD Positive results were disclosed between April and June this year in over 180 herds.

Animal Health and Welfare NI (AHWNI) has produced a map displaying the approximate locations of these BVD Positive animals (each dot does not precisely match to each infected herd).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the map it appears that there is clustering of BVD infection in some areas.

Map showing BVD Positive results disclosed during April, May and June 2024. Larger dots equate with larger numbers of BVD Positive animals being present. (Pic: AHWNI)

Where BVD Positive calves are not culled promptly, the BVD virus can continue to circulate in the herd.

Virus circulation presents a risk to cattle in the breakdown herd, but also to cattle in neighbouring herds and to herds purchasing animals (particularly pregnant stock) from the breakdown herd.

Due to these biosecurity concerns, AHWNI urges farmers with BVD infection present in their herds to be especially careful to contain and stamp out the virus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Herd level statuses for BVD are not currently available on NIFAIS; only individual animal statuses are displayed.

When purchasing cattle, it is advisable to enquire whether BVD Positive cattle have been present in the seller’s herd within the last year, so that an informed decision may be made about whether to purchase or not.

At the start of August 2024, over 17,000 NI herds met the following criteria for BVD Low-Risk herd status:

1. All cattle in the herd and associated herds over 5 weeks of age have a BVD Negative status (applied directly or indirectly)

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. No BVD Positive animals have been identified in the herd in the preceding 12 months.

The longer a herd has been BVD-free, the lower the risk to the purchasing herd. There is a risk that cattle moving out of a BVD breakdown herd could be Transiently Infected with BVD, that they could be ‘Trojan’ animals (that is, carrying a BVD infected calf) or that they could physically be carrying BVD contaminated material. In the future, the BVD Implementation Group hopes that herd restrictions will be put in place on any herd that retains BVD Positive cattle.

For herds that have had BVD Positive cattle present in the last year, it is advisable not to sell livestock for a minimum of 3 weeks after the last BVD Positive animal has been culled.

It is recommended that all animals with a BVDU (BVD Unknown) status or that do not have any BVD status are tested, either by using a supplementary ear tissue tag or by getting a veterinary practitioner to take a blood sample.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If it is necessary to purchase pregnant animals, then it is best to buy a minimum number of animals from a minimum number of herds. There are no laboratory tests available that will identify Trojan dams, however pre-purchase blood tests for antibodies to the BVD virus may be carried out to provide additional information (as an animal that has negative results to both virus and antibody tests is unlikely to be a Trojan).

Opportunities for contact or mixing of pregnant stock with cattle of unknown status during purchase and transport should be minimised as much as possible, and pregnant stock should be quarantined on arrival and kept away from the main herd until they have calved and the calves have been tested with negative results.