Calls for full investigation into 400 dead calves on Limerick farm

It has been reported that as many as 400 calves died due to a variety of issues, including disease and malnutrition.

The animals were discovered on the farm in the south of Limerick after neighbours reported a smell in the area.

A statment from Macra na Feirme said: “There are significant gaps in relation to the circumstances of the case and the full extent and detail of the matter needs to be established.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The background surrounding the farm, the animals on the farm and the farmer needs to be understood.