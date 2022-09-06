Calls for full investigation into 400 dead calves on Limerick farm
Macra na Feirme are seeking a full investigation by the Department of Agriculture in the Republic into the unfolding news regarding the death of a number of calves on a farm in Limerick.
By Ruth Rodgers
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 1:02 pm
It has been reported that as many as 400 calves died due to a variety of issues, including disease and malnutrition.
The animals were discovered on the farm in the south of Limerick after neighbours reported a smell in the area.
A statment from Macra na Feirme said: “There are significant gaps in relation to the circumstances of the case and the full extent and detail of the matter needs to be established.
“The background surrounding the farm, the animals on the farm and the farmer needs to be understood.
“Macra na Feirme supports the adherence to and enforcement of regulations and best practice in relation to animal health and husbandry.”