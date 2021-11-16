Calved cows selling to £2500 at Markethill
An entry of 51 dairy stock at Markethill on Tuesday 16th November returned a very firm trade for both calved cows, calved heifers and in calf heifers.
Calved cows sold to a top of £2500 for a calved third calver from a Richhill farmer. The same owner received £2120 for a calved second calver.
A Kilkeel farmer sold a calved third calver £2220 and a second calver £1850. Calved heifers sold to a top of £2460 from a Whitecross farmer.
The same owner received £2280 and £2120 for calved heifers.
A Whitecross producer sold a calved heifer £2050 and £2000.
An Annaghmore farmer received £2300 for a calved heifer.
A Kilkeel farmer sold three calved heifers £2300, £2150 and £2120 each.
In calf heifers sold to a top of £1800 paid twice, £1720 and £1700 from a Kilkeel farmer.
The same owner sold several more in calf heifers from £1420 to £1660 each and a entry of maiden heifers from a Kilkeel farmer sold to a top of £900 paid twice, £850 and £740.
Cull cows
170 cull cows returned a steady demand with good quality beef bred cows from £160 to £185 for 780k at £1445 from a Banbridge farmer.
Cow/heifers to £221 for 570k at £1275 followed by £193 from an Armagh farmer followed by £193 for 670k at £1295 from a Dungannon farmer.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £130 to £149 for 820k at £1225 from a Dromara farmer followed by £147 for 790k at £1165 from a Dromara farmer.
Second quality Friesian cows from £105 to £120 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £70 to £90 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Armagh farmer 576k £1275 £221.00; Dungannon farmer 672k £1295 £193.00; Newry farmer 612k £1145 £187.00; Katesbridge farmer 782k £1445 £185.00; Tandragee farmer 748k £1305 £175.00; Tandragee farmer 710k £1225 £173.00; Dungannon farmer 648k £1115 £172.00; Armagh farmer 680k £1165 £171.00 and Armagh farmer 792k £1355 £171.
Friesian cull cows
Dromara farmer 824k £1225 £149.00; Dromara farmer 794k £1165 £147.00; Bessbrook farmer 812k £1125 £139.00; Keady farmer 776k £1065 £137.00; Dungannon farmer 800k £1065 £133.00; Poyntzpass farmer 794k £1055 £133.00; Keady farmer 720k £955 £133.00 and Armagh farmer 686k £905 £132.
Calves
190 calves returned a very strong demand.
Bull calves under six weeks selling to a top of £520 for a Charolais from a Crumlin farmer followed by £390 for a Belgian Blue from a Dungannon farmer.
Main demand for good quality bulls from £300 to £380.
Good quality heifer calves sold to a top of £330 for a four week old Charolais from a Newry producer.
All good quality heifers from £240 to £305.
Bull calves
Charolais £520; Belgian Blue £390; Belgian Blue £380; Belgian Blue £375; Aberdeen Angus £355; Belgian Blue £355; Belgian Blue £350 and Hereford £350.
Heifer calves
Charolais £330; Limousin £305; Belgian Blue £300; Limousin £280; Shorthorn beef £280; Aberdeen Angus £275; Aberdeen Angus £270 and Aberdeen Angus £265.