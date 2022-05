Calved heifer sells for £2580 at Markethill

145 cull cows sold in a steady demand with young cows to £223 for 670k at £1495 from a Portadown farmer and for 670k at £1495 from an Armagh producer. Heavy cows sold to £222 for 740k at £1645 from an Armagh farmer followed by £221 for 636k at £1405 from a Newtownhamilton producer. Main trade for fleshed cows from £190 to £215 per 100 kilos. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £170 to £190 for 790k at £1505 from an Armagh farmer followed by £189 for 798k at £1505 from a Banbridge farmer. Second quality Friesian cows sold from £130 to £160 and the poorest types from £100 to £120 per 100 kilos. Young Friesian cows sold to a top of £212 for 668k at £1405 followed by £210 for 726k at £1525. Young bulls sold up to £220 870k at £1925 and aged bulls sold to £184 at 1048k AA at £1925.