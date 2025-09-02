Calved heifer sells for £2980 for a Co Fermanagh farmer at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold up to £2980 at Markethill on Tuesday 2nd September for a calved heifer from a Co Fermanagh farmer.

The same owner sold to other calved heifers at £2820 each and a Tynan producer sold several young Friesian cows in milk to a top of £2690 with others at £2630, £2510 paid twice and £2450.

The 100 cull cows maintained a very firm trade.

Beef bred cows sold to £354 for 840k at £2990 from a Castlewellan farmer.

A Kilkeel farmer received £351 for 832k at £2920.

The same owner received £348 for 678k at £2360.

Main demand for beef bred cows from £300 to £340.

Friesian cows up to £278 for 604k at £1680 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £275 for 698k at £1920 from a Richhill farmer.

All good quality Friesians from £240 to £269.

Second quality from £200 to £230 and the plainest types from £170 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Castlewellan farmer 844k £2990 £354.00; Kilkeel farmer 832k £2920 £351.00; Kilkeel farmer 678k £2360 £348.00; Castlewellan farmer 748k £2540 £340.00; Cullyhanna farmer 644k £2140 £332.00; Castlewellan farmer 762k £2470 £324.00; Castlewellan farmer 804k £2600 £323.00; Kilkeel farmer 736k £2380 £323.00 and Armagh farmer 786k £2530 £322.

Friesian cull cows

Kilkeel farmer 604k £1680 £278.00; Richhill farmer 698k £1920 £275.00; Armagh farmer 624k £1680 £269.00; Aghalee farmer 632k £1700 £269.00; Benburb farmer 592k £1470 £248.00; Benburb farmer 682k £1680 £246.00 and Armagh farmer 690k £1680 £244.

Calves

The 100 calves sold in another exceptionally strong trade with good quality bull calves under eight weeks selling to a top of £960 for a Limousin followed by £880 for a Charolais and £850 for a Simmental.

All good quality bull calves from £600 to £800 each.

Second quality from £400 to £550.

Friesian bulls sold up to £420.

Heifer calves sold to £820 for a two week old Charolais followed by £730 for a seven week old Hereford.

All good quality heifers from £500 to £690.

Second quality from £300 to £450 each.

Bull calves

Limousin £960; Charolais £880; Simmental £850; Charolais £830; Charolais £810; Simmental £810; Hereford £790; Charolais £790; Hereford £760 and Charolais £760.

Heifer calves

Charolais £820; Hereford £730; Charolais £690; Charolais £680; Hereford £600; Hereford £570; Hereford £550 and Simmental £550.