Calved heifer sells for £2980 for a Co Fermanagh farmer at Markethill Mart
The same owner sold to other calved heifers at £2820 each and a Tynan producer sold several young Friesian cows in milk to a top of £2690 with others at £2630, £2510 paid twice and £2450.
The 100 cull cows maintained a very firm trade.
Beef bred cows sold to £354 for 840k at £2990 from a Castlewellan farmer.
A Kilkeel farmer received £351 for 832k at £2920.
The same owner received £348 for 678k at £2360.
Main demand for beef bred cows from £300 to £340.
Friesian cows up to £278 for 604k at £1680 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £275 for 698k at £1920 from a Richhill farmer.
All good quality Friesians from £240 to £269.
Second quality from £200 to £230 and the plainest types from £170 to £190 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Castlewellan farmer 844k £2990 £354.00; Kilkeel farmer 832k £2920 £351.00; Kilkeel farmer 678k £2360 £348.00; Castlewellan farmer 748k £2540 £340.00; Cullyhanna farmer 644k £2140 £332.00; Castlewellan farmer 762k £2470 £324.00; Castlewellan farmer 804k £2600 £323.00; Kilkeel farmer 736k £2380 £323.00 and Armagh farmer 786k £2530 £322.
Friesian cull cows
Kilkeel farmer 604k £1680 £278.00; Richhill farmer 698k £1920 £275.00; Armagh farmer 624k £1680 £269.00; Aghalee farmer 632k £1700 £269.00; Benburb farmer 592k £1470 £248.00; Benburb farmer 682k £1680 £246.00 and Armagh farmer 690k £1680 £244.
Calves
The 100 calves sold in another exceptionally strong trade with good quality bull calves under eight weeks selling to a top of £960 for a Limousin followed by £880 for a Charolais and £850 for a Simmental.
All good quality bull calves from £600 to £800 each.
Second quality from £400 to £550.
Friesian bulls sold up to £420.
Heifer calves sold to £820 for a two week old Charolais followed by £730 for a seven week old Hereford.
All good quality heifers from £500 to £690.
Second quality from £300 to £450 each.
Bull calves
Limousin £960; Charolais £880; Simmental £850; Charolais £830; Charolais £810; Simmental £810; Hereford £790; Charolais £790; Hereford £760 and Charolais £760.
Heifer calves
Charolais £820; Hereford £730; Charolais £690; Charolais £680; Hereford £600; Hereford £570; Hereford £550 and Simmental £550.