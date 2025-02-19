Calved heifer sells for £3650 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 120 dairy stock at Markethill on Tuesday 18th February resulted in 100% clearance.

Top price of £3650 was paid for a calved heifer from a Keady producer.

A Cookstown farmer sold 10 calved heifers to a top of £3460, £2870.

The same owner received £2740, £2700 and £2500 for calved heifers.

A Markethill farmer sold 20 calved heifers to a top of £3000 followed by £2850 and £2800.

The same owner received £2750, £2700, £2500, £2480 and £2450 for calved heifers.

A Loughgall farmer received £2800 for a calved heifer.

The same owner sold another calved heifer at £2200.

A Whitecross producer sold 20 calved heifers to a top of £2700.

The same owner received £2380 twice and £2220 for calved heifers.

A Richhill farmer sold 10 calved heifers to a top of £2650 with others at £2420, £2400, £2380 twice and a Rathfriland farmer received £2620 for a calved heifer.

The same owner received £2420, £2400 for calved heifers.

Main demand for good quality calved heifers from £1900 to £2400 each.

An entry of 12 month old maiden heifers sold to a top of £1100 paid twice, £1080, £1040 and £1000 from a Richhill farmer.

Several more sold from £800 to £980 each.

The 110 cull cows continued to sell at very high rates to a top of £298 for a five year old Limousin 698k at £2080 from an Annaghmore producer.

A Cullyhanna farmer sold a 10 year old 770k Limousin at £2300 and a Castlewellan producer sold a 856k Limousin cow at £2420 £283 per 100 kilos.

Main demand for fleshed cows from £240 to £270 per 100 kilos.

Friesian cows sold up to £234 for 680k at £1590 from a Dromara farmer followed by £224 for 840k at £1890 from a Dungannon farmer.

All fleshed Friesian cows sold from £190 to £215 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians sold in an exceptional strong demand from £150 to £180 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £120 to £140 per 100 kilos.

Annaghmore farmer 698k £2080 £298.00; Cullyhanna farmer 776k £2300 £296.00; Castlewellan farmer 856k £2420 £283.00; Forkhill farmer 824k £2280 £276.00; Castlewellan farmer 618k £1700 £275.00; Castlewellan farmer 712k £1930 £271.00; Portadown farmer 772k £2020 £261.00; Castlewellan farmer 668k £1730 £258.00; Forkhill farmer 776k £2000 £257.00 and Castlewellan farmer 674k £1730 £256.

Dromara farmer 680k £1590 £234.00; Dungannon farmer 844k £1890 £224.00; Armagh farmer 694k £1490 £215.00; Keady farmer 740k £1580 £214.00; Dromara farmer 642k £1370 £213.00; Armagh farmer 600k £1270 £212.00; Dungannon farmer 768k £1620 £211.00; Armagh farmer 702k £1460 £208.00; Bessbrook farmer 720k £1470 £204.00 and Lurgan farmer 698k £1390 £199.

Highlight in the calf sale was a four week old Charolais bull from a Portadown producer which sold at £770.

A Poyntzpass farmer received £590 for a four week old Belgian Blue and a Whitecross producer received £570 for a five week old Aberdeen Angus.

Main demand for good quality bulls from £420 to £560 each.

Second quality from £300 to £390 and the plainest types from £240 to £300.

Friesian bulls sold to a top of £300 for a six week old calf.

Other young Friesian bulls sold at £250, £240 and £225.

Heifer calves sold to £540 for a six week old Charolais from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £480 for a four week old Charolais from a Keady producer.

A Cullyhanna farmer sold a seven week old Aberdeen Angus at £480.

Main demand for good quality heifers from £320 to £440 each.

Second quality heifers from £240 to £300 each.

Charolais £770; Belgian Blue £590; Aberdeen Angus £570; Fleckvieh £560; Belgian Blue £560; Belgian Blue £520; Belgian Blue £520; Charolais £500 and Fleckvieh £500.

Charolais £540; Charolais £480; Aberdeen Angus £480; Charolais £455; Belgian Blue £445; Aberdeen Angus £430; Charolais £405; Hereford £395 and Simmental £380.